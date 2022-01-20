Knicks have night to forget in loss to Pelicans

The Knicks left the court at Madison Square Garden as the first half ended — unwillingly for some. Kemba Walker picked up one technical foul and then as the half ended Julius Randle picked up another. Evan Fournier tried to guide Randle to the locker room and away from the officials as he angrily smacked his arm away.

If that seemed to portend a second-half wakeup for a Knicks team that had been outplayed by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half, the frustration was still evident but for other reasons. Instead of solidifying in the face of the first-half struggles, the Knicks saw the four-point halftime deficit balloon to 24 and the fans let the Knicks hear it much louder than whatever the Knicks said to pile up the technical fouls.

There were the usual calls for Obi Toppin and boos for the team, but there was no solution for the Knicks on this night as no one was going to save them. Instead, the anger turned to resignation as the Knicks dropped an embarrassing 102-91 decision to the Pelicans on Thursday night. It was their third straight loss — all at home.

Fighting the officials or among each other was as much intensity as the Knicks displayed, mostly appearing confused as nothing seemed to work. The offense was a mess — they relied on three-point shooting to get them back into the game and missed 21 of 25 attempts through the first three quarters. Even with a late run they finished 9-for-38 from beyond the arc.

A late rally in the fourth quarter got them within 10 points, but they never got closer and Randle finished with four points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field. RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson had 17 points apiece to lead them. Walker shot 1-for-5, including 0-for-3 from beyond the arc, and Fournier was 2-for-8 and scored six points.

When Quentin Grimes was called for an offensive foul that was being reviewed for a flagrant as he banged his knees into Brandon Ingram, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau challenged the call with his team down 24 points and 36.3 seconds left in the third quarter. The Knicks lost the challenge and just about everything else as they were outscored 35-15 in the quarter, Ingram, who turned an ankle on the play, did not play in the fourth quarter.

At the end of the third quarter Randle took his spot at the end of the bench and left the effort to the reserves to try and make a game of it. The second unit closed the gap to 11 before Brooklyn native Jose Alvarado drained a three to push it back to 14 with just over four minutes to play. But Immanuel Quickley hit a jumper and then picked up a steal, throwing it ahead to Grimes for a dunk and the deficit was just 10 at 94-84 with 3:35 left.

It might have been a bit of foreshadowing of what kind of night it would be for the Knicks early in the game when Randle was running to get to his spot on offense and ran over Fournier, who had the ball, forcing a turnover. Almost from the very start nothing went right for the Knicks other than the play of Robinson, who shot 6-for-7 and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Randle did not score a point until he made a free throw with 1:50 left in the first half, and his only field goal came on a tip-in at the buzzer to end the first half. On the previous possession, Randle had a shot smothered by Jonas Valanciunas and while the play went to the other end of the court he chastised the officials. Walker then was hit with a technical foul while Randle was still arguing.

Randle then tipped in the shot at the buzzer and it appeared there was contact on that one, too. Randle screamed at the official, drawing a technical foul, and as he was on the edge of the court, Fournier tried to get him away from a possible second technical.