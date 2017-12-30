Knicks vs. Pelicans

TODAY'S PAPER
The Knicks take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center.

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Bachman

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (00) rebounds
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Bachman

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (00) rebounds the ball over New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) and
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Bachman

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) and New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina, left, and center Kyle O'Quinn, center, go for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Bachman

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (00) drives
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Bachman

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (00) drives against New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

