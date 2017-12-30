TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks come back, earn road victory over Pelicans

Kristaps Porzingis scores 30 points and Joakim Noah makes big contribution as the Knicks move to 3-12 on the road.

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis drives against Pelicans forward

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis drives against Pelicans forward Anthony Davis during a game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Jonathan Bachman

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

NEW ORLEANS — The Knicks ended 2017 with a hard-fought victory on the road. Those have been hard to come by for this surprising team.

They nearly dropped the ball before the ball officially dropped, squandering a 16-point third-quarter lead. But the Knicks erased an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat the Pelicans, 105-103, on Saturday night to end their losing streak at four games.

The Knicks (18-18) won for only the third time in 15 road games and ended this three-game trip on a high note.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks with 30 points, but they got big contributions from Jarrett Jack and Joakim Noah. Yes, him.

Jack scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning free throws with 9.1 seconds left. Noah played the last 13 minutes of the game, finished with four points and four rebounds and played his usual hard-nosed defense.

After Jack’s free throws, the Pelicans (18-18) went for the win. Anthony Davis attempted a three-pointer from the left wing but misfired. The Knicks rebounded and celebrated the rare road victory.

Davis finished with 31 points and nine rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins added 29 points and 19 rebounds.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah drives to the SBU finishes non-conference schedule with tough loss
UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen warms up on the Who will Giants take in first round of 2018 NFL Draft?
Giants quarterback Eli Manning leaves the field after Few Giants remain from season’s opening lineup
Nets guard Caris LeVert and Spurs guard Manu LeVert makes defensive presence felt
Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina dunks during a game Hornacek wants to give Ntilikina more minutes
Jets guard Brian Winters gets to spike during Jets RG Winters says he needs surgery