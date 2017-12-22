TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks vs. Pistons

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Knicks fell to the Detroit Pistons, 104-101, on Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) and
Photo Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) and center Kyle O'Quinn (9) block a shot by Detroit Pistons forward Eric Moreland (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Detroit.

New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (9) blocks
Photo Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (9) blocks a shot by Detroit Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Detroit.

Reggie Jackson #1 of the Detroit Pistons tries
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus

Reggie Jackson #1 of the Detroit Pistons tries to get a shot off over Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 22, 2017 in Detroit.

Detroit Pistons forward Reggie Bullock (25) makes a
Photo Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

Detroit Pistons forward Reggie Bullock (25) makes a layup while defended by New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Detroit.

Reggie Jackson #1 of the Detroit Pistons and
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus

Reggie Jackson #1 of the Detroit Pistons and Eric Moreland #24 battle for a rebound while playing the New York Knicks during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 22, 2017 in Detroit.

Detroit Pistons forward Eric Moreland (24) reacts after
Photo Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

Detroit Pistons forward Eric Moreland (24) reacts after being fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Detroit.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before a Glauber: Cousins could be the best of Jets’ options at QB
Defensive tackle Damon Harrison of the New York Giants’ Harrison disappointed by Pro Bowl snub
Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman, who scored 25 points, No. 1 Villanova cruises past Hofstra
Stony Brook forward Jakub Petras shoots a free Stony Brook upsets Rutgers on Petras’ OT buzzer-beater
The Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson attempts a shot against Hollis-Jefferson leads way as Nets blow out Wizards
Todd Bowles is impressed by Chargers quarterback Philip Jets vs. Chargers preview