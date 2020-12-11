The Knicks embarked on a new era Friday night in Detroit, guided by new head coach Tom Thibodeau. The team is trying to find its way through the pandemic that raised fears and left them out of the bubble restart to last season.

But one newcomer on the court burdened by the expectations of the long-struggling franchise is Obi Toppin, the latest lottery pick to be tasked with trying to raise the level of the Knicks. And in his first appearance with the team Friday, he came off the bench to face the Detroit Pistons.

Hours before the game he insisted that he did not feel nervous as he prepared for this debut.

"It feels a little different," Toppin said after the team held a morning walk-through at the hotel. "At the same time, I’ve been training for this moment for a very long time. And the time is finally here. I’m going to have the opportunity to say I’ve been on the floor with NBA guys and we’re going to work to get a 'W' today.

"I’m going to be honest, right now I’m not really nervous. Like how it was in college my first game. I had the bubbly stomach, the butterflies. But right now, I’m not really nervous because I feel like I’m prepared. I feel Coach, my teammates, everybody’s prepared me for this moment. When the time comes, I know what I have to do to help the team. I’m not really nervous right now. I feel like it’s going to be different. Like, if you ask me 10 minutes before the game, it’ll probably be a different answer. But right now I’m not nervous."

Nothing is quite normal for this start to the season. There were no fans allowed into Little Caesars Arena in midtown Detroit. The Knicks could not conduct a normal morning shoot-around at the venue. They were required to use a ballroom at the team hotel for the workout.

"Obviously the first time through with what everyone’s going through, whether you’re a coach, player, trainer, person who is doing the testing, there’s an adjustment to going through it," Thibodeau said. "We felt that, as we mentioned to the team, you have to be good in all areas. So you have to be good at shootaround at an arena, you have to be good at a shootaround at a ballroom, and we have to be ready to adapt quickly. And we wanted to get a feel for that, so that’s what we did today."

Perhaps Toppin, 22, who had his season at Dayton interrupted by the virus last season, is more suited to handle the odd course the season is taking than most of the younger lottery picks.

"Yeah, I think in some ways he is different because staying in college longer than a lot of guys that are one and done, I think you learn and you grow and each experience teaches you something," Thibodeau said. "But I think any rookie, the first time they’re out there, training camp is big and then when you actually play in a game in the regular season, he’ll have some jitters. But I think his preparation will serve him well."

Toppin said that he was helped in his preparation by the player who might start in front of him — Julius Randle. He said that he wasn’t surprised that despite being taken in the lottery to play Randle’s position that Randle has helped him, spending time getting up extra shots and watching film.

"Not at all. Just because you’re coming into a league where everybody’s getting money to provide for their families," Toppin said. "They’re going to do everything in their power to not get their spot taken. It’s a competitive league. But it’s also a brotherhood, so going into this team, everybody’s competing, everybody’s doing what they have to do to stay on the court. But at the same time, they respect you. You’re there for a reason. They respect you and they’re going to help you every step of the day. Everybody’s been very helpful since Day 1 and I feel like they’re going to keep helping me as time goes."

Notes & quotes: Austin Rivers (groin injury) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) were unavailable.