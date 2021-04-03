Skidding Knicks looking for a quick fix

Is the Knicks season starting to fade away?

Of course, no one came right out and suggested this after the Knicks dropped their third straight game Friday night. Yet, there was a definite acknowledgment from the coach and players in the wake of their 99-86 loss to the Dallas Mavericks Friday night that they had to fix things and fix things quickly.

And so, with a Monday night game against the conference-leading Nets on the horizon, the Knicks' Saturday night game against the Detroit Pistons, the worst team in the conference, took on a magnified importance. This game against a very beatable opponent had to be seen as a must-win.

"We have to have amnesia, especially when we play [the Pistons]," Derrick Rose said when asked about putting the skid behind them. "In the game, we just got to find a way to get easy shots, easy looks. We have to be mindful of it whenever we are on the floor and always look for easy shots, even on the cut."

The loss to Dallas dropped the Knicks below .500 in a tightly packed Eastern Conference. It was also disconcerting because it marked the third straight game where the Knicks fell apart in the third quarter.

The team was in a position to win each of their last three, but collapsed in the second half.

Against the Heat, the Knicks led by 10 points at the half but gave up 38 points in the final quarter. In their loss to Minnesota, which had the worst record in the NBA then, the Knicks blew a 13-point early fourth quarter lead. And in the loss to Dallas on Friday, they let the Mavericks' run of 12 straight points in the fourth quarter to take control of what had been a close game.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Knicks top-ranked defense under first-year coach Tom Thibodeau is the primary reason they have been able to put themselves in contention to make the playoffs this year. A second reason is the one-two punch of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

Carrying the offense for four quarters, however, appears to be taking a toll physically on both players. Randle, playing with a sore thigh, was 5-for-20 against Dallas. Barrett, who played Friday despite having a sprained ankle, was 3-for-11.

"I don’t know if they’re banged up. I think that we’re at a point in the season where if you play this many games, every player in the league has something right now," Thibodeau said. "That’s pro sports. We have to manage that. We have to play better. Right now, we’re in a little bit of a funk and we’ve got to work our way out of it.

"We need everyone. Our margin of error isn’t great. You can deal with missed shots if you are playing well without shooting well. For the most part we’ve done that."

The Pistons, who entered Saturday night’s play with a 14-34 record, are one of the few easy teams left the Knicks schedule. Based on current records, the Knicks remaining schedule is second hardest in the league.

The Knicks knew heading into Saturday night that they had to use this opportunity in Detroit, even if it was on the second night of a back-to-back, to snap out of their current slide. And they also knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

Said Rose: "Every team is fighting for something right now," Rose said. "And the teams that [are] not fighting for something, they will love to see or be the team to knock us out of the playoffs."