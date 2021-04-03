The play of rookie Obi Toppin is one of the few recent bright spots for the Knicks.

Toppin, whom the Knicks took with the No. 8 pick overall, brought the Knicks bench to its feet Friday night against Dallas with a put-back slam over the top of Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic. All told, Toppin played just 11 minutes, going 4-for-5 from the field and finished with nine points. He also collected two rebounds and one steal and was a plus-five while on the floor.

"I really like the way he’s been playing," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He’s played extremely well in the first half."

Toppin’s play in the second quarter was his best stretch in meaningful minutes. Toppin had been struggling before Friday at one point going six straight games without a point. He is now averaging just 4.2 points, 2.2 rebounds in 1.7 minutes of play, while fellow rookie Immanuel Quickley, the No. 25 pick overall, has been averaging 12.4 points in close to 20 minutes of plays.

Teammate Julius Randle loved the way Toppin attacked Dallas on Friday.

"It’s his confidence. I’m proud of him," Randle said. "He just looked aggressive and wasn't worried about making mistakes. So that’s great."

Notes & quotes: The Knicks signed 6-10 Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract, the team announced Saturday. Pelle has played in 28 games with Philadelphia, the Nets and Sacramento. Thibodeau said he wasn’t sure how much time Pelle would be able to see. "More situational," Thibodeau said. "Our scouts really liked him, but right now it’s difficult getting a guy in this stretch because of the limited amount of practice time. But if there is a need, we are not going to be afraid to put him in."