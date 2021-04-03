TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks' Obi Toppin playing confidently and aggressively

Knicks forward Obi Toppin scores past Spurs guard

Knicks forward Obi Toppin scores past Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV, left, during the second half of an NBA game in San Antonio on March 2, 2021. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Print

The play of rookie Obi Toppin is one of the few recent bright spots for the Knicks.

Toppin, whom the Knicks took with the No. 8 pick overall, brought the Knicks bench to its feet Friday night against Dallas with a put-back slam over the top of Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic. All told, Toppin played just 11 minutes, going 4-for-5 from the field and finished with nine points. He also collected two rebounds and one steal and was a plus-five while on the floor.

"I really like the way he’s been playing," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He’s played extremely well in the first half."

Toppin’s play in the second quarter was his best stretch in meaningful minutes. Toppin had been struggling before Friday at one point going six straight games without a point. He is now averaging just 4.2 points, 2.2 rebounds in 1.7 minutes of play, while fellow rookie Immanuel Quickley, the No. 25 pick overall, has been averaging 12.4 points in close to 20 minutes of plays.

Teammate Julius Randle loved the way Toppin attacked Dallas on Friday.

"It’s his confidence. I’m proud of him," Randle said. "He just looked aggressive and wasn't worried about making mistakes. So that’s great."

Notes & quotes: The Knicks signed 6-10 Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract, the team announced Saturday. Pelle has played in 28 games with Philadelphia, the Nets and Sacramento. Thibodeau said he wasn’t sure how much time Pelle would be able to see. "More situational," Thibodeau said. "Our scouts really liked him, but right now it’s difficult getting a guy in this stretch because of the limited amount of practice time. But if there is a need, we are not going to be afraid to put him in."

Newsday sports writer Barbara Barker is photographed in

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

New York Sports

An electronic sign encouraging mask-wearing is seen at Mets philosophical about tough luck to start season
Jay Bruce of the Yankees follows through on Rieber: Bruce's birthday gift comes in a soft package
Vitali Kravtsov takes a few shots on net Russian rookie Kravtsov makes his NHL debut for Rangers
Corey Kluber of the Yankees pitches during the Kluber's performance worth smiling about, even if he won't
The Rangers' Julien Gauthier celebrates his first career Gauthier holds onto his spot in Rangers' lineup
The Yankees' Luke Voit reacts after hitting a Yankees notes: Injury timelines, Boone on ASG
Didn’t find what you were looking for?