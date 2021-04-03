Knicks rout Pistons to halt three-game skid

Yes, the Knicks knew they had to win this one.

After collapsing in three straight ugly losses, the Knicks were on the precipice of having their season slip away as they entered Saturday night’s game in Detroit.

Instead, the team exploded for a first quarter unlike any other they have produced this year, laying the foundation for what would be ultimately be an 125-81 win over the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Apparently, the Knicks figured out one sure strategy to avoid losing a game late was to build an insurmountable early lead. The Knicks scored the first 14 points of the game and continued to roll all the way to the end of the period, which they finished with a 41-15 advantage.

Julius Randle, who struggled Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks, scored 20 of his team-high 29 points in the first quarter against the Pistons. He hit four three-pointers in the first period and was 7-for-10 from the floor. Reggie Bullock scored 14 of his season-high 22 points in the first quarter. Overall, he shot 8-for-12 and was the team was a stunning plus-27 with him on the floor. RJ Barrett scored 14 points and Immanuel Quickley had12.