TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks rout Pistons to halt three-game skid

Knicks guard RJ Barrett receives a pat on

Knicks guard RJ Barrett receives a pat on the back from center Taj Gibson during the first half of the team's NBA game against the Pistons on Saturday in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Print

Yes, the Knicks knew they had to win this one.

After collapsing in three straight ugly losses, the Knicks were on the precipice of having their season slip away as they entered Saturday night’s game in Detroit.

Instead, the team exploded for a first quarter unlike any other they have produced this year, laying the foundation for what would be ultimately be an 125-81 win over the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Apparently, the Knicks figured out one sure strategy to avoid losing a game late was to build an insurmountable early lead. The Knicks scored the first 14 points of the game and continued to roll all the way to the end of the period, which they finished with a 41-15 advantage.

Julius Randle, who struggled Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks, scored 20 of his team-high 29 points in the first quarter against the Pistons. He hit four three-pointers in the first period and was 7-for-10 from the floor. Reggie Bullock scored 14 of his season-high 22 points in the first quarter. Overall, he shot 8-for-12 and was the team was a stunning plus-27 with him on the floor. RJ Barrett scored 14 points and Immanuel Quickley had12.

Newsday sports writer Barbara Barker is photographed in

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

New York Sports

Sabres forward Victor Olofsson chases Rangers forward Julien Rangers' playoff chances take a hit with shootout loss to Sabres
Mathew Barzal of the Islanders celebrates his game-winning Barzal's goal in shootout wins it for Islanders
Knicks forward Obi Toppin scores past Spurs guard Knicks' Toppin playing confidently and aggressively
An electronic sign encouraging mask-wearing is seen at Mets philosophical about tough luck to start season
Jay Bruce of the Yankees follows through on Rieber: Bruce's birthday gift comes in a soft package
Vitali Kravtsov takes a few shots on net Russian rookie Kravtsov makes his NHL debut for Rangers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?