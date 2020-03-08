Knicks get win No. 20, beating depleted Pistons

There is little mystery that the Knicks head coaching job will be available at season’s end. Any mystery there might have been removed when Steve Stoute, brought in to help with the rebranding of the franchise, pointed to the coaching staff as the first change to be made.

But when the Nets took their turn at challenging the Knicks city title for dysfunction by dismissing their highly-regarded head coach Kenny Atkinson Saturday, it presented a twist in the Knicks summer plans.

Right now the Knicks and Nets both have interim head coaches in place. There are a number of other teams who have been rumored to be changing coaches at season’s end including the Chicago Bulls and there has been talk that even the Philadelphia 76ers might make a move if they don't make a big playoff run.

And what is hard to argue is that the Knicks are the least attractive of those potential jobs, having shuffled through 14 head coaches in James Dolan’s 20 years as Madison Square Garden Chairman. Even with a 96-84 win over a depleted Detroit Pistons squad Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks are heading out on the road with a 20-44 record and it was an accomplishment to silence the chants of “Sell the team” that have echoed through the Garden in recent games.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons (20-45) were led by Christian Wood with 22 points.

In Brooklyn, whoever takes the job is expected to inherit a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The 76ers have been a powerhouse in recent years led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Even the Bulls have an All-Star in Zach LaVine. The Knicks are heading toward their sixth straight season of at least 50 losses without a star on the roster.

So even with the team happy with the performance of Mike Miller as interim coach since he took over after 22 games, it might benefit the Knicks to look to strike quickly if they have a coach in mind who is not currently under contract. There are plenty of candidates who fit that description, beginning with Atkinson. Tom Thibodeau, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson are all free to take a job — even if they might be hesitant to interview until Miller’s fate is assured.

“I think as coaches across the league and probably coaches everywhere, they feel the same thing when a coach loses their job,” Miller said. “They’re sorry to see that. I think Kenny’s an outstanding coach. He’s got a great reputation in the league. I’m sure people recognize that and he’ll be given opportunities moving forward.”

While it is rare to hire a coach in-season to a permanent role — more often hiring an interim and then promoting him to the full-time position — it isn’t unheard of. This season John Beilein stepped away after the All-Star break and the Cleveland Cavaliers replaced him with J.B. Bickerstaff in a permanent role.

It may be a long shot if you believe that Stoute knew what he was talking about when he went on television promoting the idea of a new staff developing the young talent, but it is also possible that Miller could keep the job next season. The team has salary cap flexibility and two first-round picks as well as a high second-rounder, but in a free agent market not expected to have any stars moving to new locales it’s hard to imagine the Knicks rising next season.

This is the first chance as a head coach in the NBA for Miller, who began the year as an assistant to David Fizdale after a long career in college coaching and the G League. He has made the move admirably, keeping the team afloat and handling the arduous task of not only surviving a losing season, but also has had to be the voice of the franchise through a typically tumultuous season.

“I think it all centers around the same things,” Miller said of moving to the head coaching spot.

“I think it’s are you helping the players get better, are you seeing the team grow and all those kinds of things. You look around this league, I think you see most all of the guys are doing that. Every situation is different. Throughout 82 games it changes, you have a lot of changes to deal with going through it. But I think that’s the center point for everybody. You just continue trying to help the guys individually and how that comes together collectively.”

Notes & quotes: Dennis Smith Jr. missed his fifth straight game while still in concussion protocol . . . Mitchell Robinson, who had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots, was given a technical foul in the third quarter when he shoved the Pistons' Wood after Wood and Randle bumped each other.