Knicks’ plans for future include tightening the budget

Shortly after midnight last July 1, Ron Baker announced on Twitter that he was re-signing with the Knicks. It was a two-year deal, with a $4.5 million player option that he has picked up for this season and a no-trade clause. True story.

Less than a week later, the Knicks signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million offer sheet that some might say includes an unofficial no-trade clause. Hardaway’s own team, Atlanta, reportedly was willing to match if it was roughly $25 million less.

Those two free-agent deals were the first ones given out after Phil Jackson was fired and raised eyebrows and some concerns about how the Knicks would do business under president Steve Mills. But Mills, who later hired Scott Perry to be the general manager, and the Knicks are taking a far different approach now.

Save now, spend later — as in next summer.

Mills and Perry both said things would be quiet this free agency, which kicked off at midnight. When Enes Kanter picked up his $18.6 million option, if left the Knicks with the $8.6 million midlevel and $3.4 million biannual exceptions and only two or three open roster spots. They plan to keep spending to a minimum, relatively speaking.

After the Hardaway deal, the Knicks made it a point to give out one-year deals or acquire players whose salaries come off the books in 2019 at the latest. That will continue to be the plan.

If they use either or both exceptions, it’s possible they could go to re-signing Michael Beasley and inking second-round pick Mitchell Robinson — on very short-term deals. Kyle O’Quinn, who opted out of his contract, also could return for the right price.

The Knicks will inquire about other free agents as well, but Mills said this week “if” the Knicks sign anyone it will be “to a one-year deal.” You also could see a two-year contract with the second year being a team option.

But if the Knicks gave out anything more than that it would be surprising and imprudent.

The Knicks should have the cap space to sign at least one player to a maximum contract next summer. But they’re hoping to clear much more than that for a free-agent class that could include Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker and Kevin Love.

That means jettisoning veterans with multiple years on their contract. It’s no secret that Courtney Lee and Joakim Noah’s days are numbered in New York.

Lee will be moved via trade before next summer. Noah could be waived and have his contract stretched by Sept. 1 to limit the salary cap hit for next season.

The Knicks would much rather trade Noah, who has two years and $37.8 million left on his contract. If they were to accomplish that, Perry would immediately be in the running for Executive of the Year.

If the Knicks really believe they have a shot at an Irving-Kristaps Porzingis pairing, they have to save now and spend later. They haven’t made the playoffs in five years and haven’t advanced past the first round since 2000.

“We feel like we’re going to put ourselves in a position where stars are going to want to come to us,” Mills told ESPN radio this week.

Mills added that Porzingis “is a magnet.” Irving told Porzingis last year he would love to play with someone like him. The Knicks haven’t had a free-agent draw in a long time so they have to take advantage of that.

But that could lead to a difficult decision that could have long-term ramifications.

The Knicks could sign Porzingis, who is recovering from a torn ACL, to a five-year extension this summer for more than $150 million. If they wait until next summer, they could have an additional $10 million to use in free agency.

It makes sense for the Knicks to wait, but Porzingis and his camp may not agree or want that.

There has been some acrimony with Porzingis and the Knicks in the past. With Jackson and coach Jeff Hornacek gone it has lessened. Mills and Perry have been working to repair the relationship with Porzingis’ brother and agent Janis. New coach David Fizdale said he would go to Europe and spend some time with Porzingis and his family.

Keeping Porzingis happy while also trying to build a contender are the ultimate goals for the Knicks.

This is another rebuilding year. With Porzingis out indefinitely, the Knicks aren’t in position to win this season. They may not have been even if he was healthy.

But now they have a built-in reason to work on developing the young players, build a foundation and get another high-Lottery pick next year. That’s all part of the plan to make the Knicks’ as attractive as possible to marquee free agents next year.