SportsBasketballKnicks

Full vaccination required for Knicks second-round playoff tickets

More than 16,000 fans attend Game 2 of

More than 16,000 fans attend Game 2 of the first-round playoff series between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks on May 26, 2021, at Madison Square Garden. Credit: AP/Elsa

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
With another sellout completed for Game 5 against the Hawks at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks announced that if they advance to the second round of the postseason, tickets will be exclusively available to fully vaccinated fans.

After being limited to 10% capacity in the regular season, the Knicks jumped to approximately 15,000 fans for Game 1 of the opening-round series with Atlanta and then increased that to 16,254 for Game 2, continuing to increase the attendance based on vaccination status.

"The energy our Knicks fans have brought to the playoffs has been incredible — proving there’s nothing more exciting than Knicks basketball at The Garden," said David Hopkinson, executive vice president of MSG Sports and president of team business operations, in a statement. "It’s moments like this that show us what’s possible if everyone gets vaccinated — we’ll all be able to get back to doing what we love — and that definitely includes being together to cheer on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden."

For the remainder of the first-round series with Atlanta, there will continue to be a section at MSG for non-vaccinated fans, where masks and social distancing rules apply. Game 5 is next Wednesday and a Game 7, if necessary, would be Sunday, June 6.

The Knicks said that during the first two games of the first round, fully vaccinated fans made up more than 90% of the attendance figure, which allowed them to avoid social distancing regulations in those sections. For entry, fans will have to present valid proof of full vaccination. Children under 16 will be permitted to sit in the vaccinated sections if they provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test, or full vaccination.

