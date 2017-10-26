The Knicks are off to an 0-3 start, and things already seem to look ominous.
After the team’s most recent defeat, a 110-89 loss to the Celtics, several Knicks players opened up about not knowing the plays.
“We messed up on a lot of plays where the ball wasn’t getting delivered on time or one or two guys not being on the same page as far as the play-calling,” veteran guard Courtney Lee said.
Added Tim Hardaway Jr.: “We’re all out there just running like we don’t know what’s going on. It can’t happen.”
Newsday’s Knicks beat writer Al Iannazzone, in his latest Knicks Insider podcast, discusses Lee and Hardaway’s comments and looks at what else is ailing the Knicks.
Listen to Iannazzone’s podcast for more of his thoughts and analysis of the Knicks as they try to right the ship early in the season.
