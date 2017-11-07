Kristaps Porzingis is taking over.

Sure, he had to take over some of the workload with the departure of Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City just before the season.

But Porzingis is doing things few have, putting together one of the best starts in Knicks history through the first nine games of the season.

In this edition of the Knicks Insider podcast, Newsday's Al Iannazzone discusses Porzingis' fast start to the season, while Porzingis himself discusses his performance in recent outings.

Listen to Iannazzone’s podcast for more of his thoughts and analysis of the Knicks throughout the season.