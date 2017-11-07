This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Knicks Insider podcast: Kristaps Porzingis and the best start of any player in Knicks history

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks reacts after a basket in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 in New York City. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone  al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Kristaps Porzingis is taking over.

Sure, he had to take over some of the workload with the departure of Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City just before the season.

But Porzingis is doing things few have, putting together one of the best starts in Knicks history through the first nine games of the season.

In this edition of the Knicks Insider podcast, Newsday's Al Iannazzone discusses Porzingis' fast start to the season, while Porzingis himself discusses his performance in recent outings.

Listen to Iannazzone’s podcast for more of his thoughts and analysis of the Knicks throughout the season.

