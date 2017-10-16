The Knicks open their 2017-18 NBA season on Thursday. In Oklahoma City. Against Carmelo Anthony.
There are plenty of storylines right there for fans to cling to in the days leading up to the game.
But, first, there’s the latest episode of Al Iannazzone’s Knicks Insider podcast, which includes a one-on-one interview with new Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.
Listen to the podcast embedded above and hear past episodes at newsday.com/knickspodcast.
