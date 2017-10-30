Knicks president Steve Mills wants to see progress from his team.

Well, a win over the defending Eastern Conference champions is a good sign.

Shortly after Mills told the media he would like to see the Knicks get better, the team defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In this edition of the Knicks Insider podcast, Newsday's Al Iannazzone discusses the team's recent progress, including wins over the Cavs and Nets, and what Steve Mills is looking for them toimprove on.

Listen to Iannazzone’s podcast for more of his thoughts and analysis of the Knicks as they try to right the ship early in the season.