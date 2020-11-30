3 questions for the Knicks heading into the 2020-21 NBA season

Who’s the point?

The Knicks had their chances this offseason to put in place a veteran leader at point guard but passed on the price tag for Chris Paul, have balked at Russell Westbrook, never made an offer to Fred VanVleet and even saw Rajon Rondo head to Atlanta. With Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr. facing expiring contracts and Immanuel Quickey arriving as a rookie, it’s worth seeing what they have, but the Knicks also brought back Elfrid Payton on another one-year deal.

Are the Knicks in tank mode already?

If you know him, you can be certain that Tom Thibodeau is not entering a game with any thought other than winning. But reality is reality and a look at the Knicks' competition in the Atlantic Division explains why oddsmakers have them predicted for the bottom of the standings. So do the Knicks develop youth at the cost of a few wins - and get a few extra ping-pong balls in next summer’s draft lottery?

Who’s in charge?

The front office arrivals of Leon Rose, William Wesley and others have nearly cleared out the prior regime, with GM Scott Perry still in place. Thibodeau is aligned with the new regime. But a look at some of the moves in the last two weeks, loaded with CAA and Kentucky roots, have already caused some conjecture around opposing front offices that Wesley is pushing familiar faces and personal favors onto the roster. If it doesn’t work on the court, who is responsible?