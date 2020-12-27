Here's the point — Knicks still can't find one

The season might only be three games old, but the Knicks already have encountered a familiar problem — finding a point guard who produces at anything near the level of the floor generals who stock the rosters of almost every other team in the NBA.

The Knicks passed on a long list of point guards with their lottery pick, instead selecting combo guard Immanuel Quickley at No. 25. Elfrid Payton has been the starter for all three games so far and in those first two losses he has not exactly done anything to dispute the decision to waive him and little to prove why the Knicks made the right decision in then bringing him back, even at a discounted price.

But it hasn’t been just Payton. Quickley got the first assignment as the backup point guard in the opening game, but suffered a left hip injury after just 12 minutes of action and was sidelined for the next two games. Dennis Smith Jr. has gotten time at the spot, but he was scratched Sunday night with a contused left quadriceps.

Alec Burks, not a true point guard, has been handed the ball for stretches in an effort to get more shooting on the floor. Frank Ntilikina has been an afterthought, not inserted in either of the first two games until the Knicks were down double-digits in the fourth quarter. Jared Harper did not get in either of the first two games.

"I think going into camp we said we needed everyone," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "And then when you start playing games you have to settle on a rotation. That doesn’t mean the guys who aren’t in the rotation at that particular point won’t get into the rotation. You have to make those decisions and then everyone has to be ready when they’re called upon.

"And so over the course of the season everyone is going to have an opportunity to play. And we expect them to perform when they get in there. And so it’s all about how you can help the team, make the team better, help us win."