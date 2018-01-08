Go big or go home?

That’s what Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek is pondering after Sunday’s 100-96 victory over the Mavericks in Dallas.

When teams go small — as the Mavericks did, most notably with 6-5 Wesley Matthews effectively defending 7-3 Kristaps Porzingis down the stretch — should the Knicks go big?

“We have to figure out if going small against these teams is to our benefit,” Hornacek said after the Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 4-14 on the road. “Or, just powerball it.”

Hornacek was not referring to the lottery game. He was referring to sticking with the Knicks’ effective big men, which on Sunday included Porzingis, Enes Kanter and Kyle O’Quinn.

Porzingis scored a game-high 29 points but shot just 9-for-25 as Matthews defended him physically and aggressively, leading to a fourth-quarter verbal tussle between the two.

Kanter and O’Quinn had their way inside with the rebuilding Mavericks. Kanter finished with 13 points and 18 rebounds, and O’Quinn had 15 points and 11 boards. Willy Hernangomez even made a second-quarter cameo (two points in 6:18).

“I thought we did [powerball it] with Enes and KO,” Hornacek said. “Billy, he got in there. Our centers — KO and Enes — provided us, what, 29 points and 28 rebounds? Something like that. So we have to look at that and as we’re moving forward say, ‘Hey, when a team goes small we’ll just bullyball.’ ”

Powerball, bullyball, whatever you’d like to call it — and even if Hornacek was off a little bit on the final numbers — the only number that counted was the Knicks’ 19th win.

“That would have been pretty heartbreaking if we didn’t win this game,” Porzingis said.

Porzingis, who also was guarded on at least one possession by 6-foot guard J.J. Barea, was relieved the Knicks pulled out the victory after letting a 13-point fourth-quarter lead get away. The Mavericks tied the game at 92 with a 15-2 run before Jarrett Jack hit the final go-ahead bucket off a nice screen from Porzingis. The Knicks never trailed.

“They just came back in the game again and again,” Porzingis said. “They kept it close and at the end they made some good plays and some good shots and tied the game. We stayed calm, executed offensively and at the end we got a stop defensively.”

Porzingis was frustrated by his inability to score while shooting over Matthews. Hornacek was frustrated with what he thought were non-calls on Matthews’ aggressive defense.

“I should have done things a little better,” Porzingis said. “I felt like against him, I should have got to the free-throw line a lot more when he was on me. There was some things that I can do better. We wanted to use that mismatch right away and I’m so mad that I missed a couple of shots over him that I have to make. In general, we want to use that right away and we don’t want to let them be able to put a small guy on me. We have to do something about it.”

Beasley hopeful

Michael Beasley, who missed the game with a sprained left ankle, said he plans to return Wednesday against the Bulls. “One hundred percent,” he said. “Well, not 100 percent. But I’m definitely hoping.”