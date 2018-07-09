The Knicks will play a five-game preseason schedule, including two games each against the Nets and Wizards, the team announed on Monday.

The Knicks will open their preseason schedule on Oct. 1 against the Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and will follow that with a game against the Nets at Barclays Center on Oct. 3. The Oct. 1 game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and the Oct. 3 game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The schedule ends with three straight games at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will play the Pelicans on Oct. 5, the Wizards on Oct. 8 and the Nets on Oct. 12. All three games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.