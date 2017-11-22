Knicks vs. Raptors

The Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors, 108-100, on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Tim Hardaway Jr. #3 of the New York Knicks reacts in the thrid quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Tim Hardaway Jr. #3 of the New York Knicks after a basket late in a game against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks blocks a shot attempt early in the first half against DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball early in the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot for a basket in the first half against Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors puts up a shot in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors blocks a shot attempt in the first half against Tim Hardaway Jr. #3 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.