Knicks’ 28-0 run in third quarter makes Raptors extinct

Garden crowd is dazzled as the Knicks outscore Toronto 41-10 to erase an 11-point halftime deficit.

Tim Hardaway Jr.  plays to the Garden

Tim Hardaway Jr.  plays to the Garden crowd in the third quarter, when the Knicks went on a 28-0 run and outscored Toronto 41-10. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber  anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
It was a quarter for the ages.

The Knicks outscored the Raptors 41-10 in the third quarter, including an incredible 28-0 spurt, en route to a stunning 108-100 victory Wednesday night at the Garden.

The Knicks erased an 11-point halftime deficit with an array of offensive and defensive delights that brought the crowd to its feet. The dizzying surge came against one of the better teams in the East, one that blew out the Knicks Friday in Toronto.

The Knicks (10-7) entered the third quarter trailing 59-48. No worries! They ended it leading 89-69. The Raptors (11-6) made some runs of their own in the fourth quarter and got the lead down to six. But the Knicks held on for their second win in a row.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Knicks with a career-high 38 points, including 12 during the 28-0 run. Hardaway shot 13-for-27 and had seven assists and six rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points — only two during the 28-0 run — and had 12 rebounds. Courtney Lee had 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 25 points for Toronto, and DeMar DeRozan added 18.

The third quarter started innocently enough with a jumper by Lee. Serge Ibaka made 1 of 2 free throws for Toronto before Lee hit another basket and Lowry hit two free throws to give Toronto a 62-52 lead with 10:47 left in the quarter.

The Knicks scored the next 28 points. The Raptors didn’t score again until CJ Miles hit a three-pointer with 2:23 left in the quarter.

Here’s what 28 points unanswered points over more than eight minutes of basketball looks like:

Enes Kanter layup. Lee three-pointer. Kanter layup. Kanter free throw. Lee jump shot (score tied at 62). Hardaway layup (Knicks first lead since 6-3). Hardaway layup. Lee reverse layup. Hardaway layup. Kanter layup. Two Porzingis free throws. Two Hardaway free throws. Two more Hardaway free throws. Hardaway layup. Knicks lead by 18.

In the 28-0 run, Hardaway scored 12, Kanter and Lee scored seven apiece, and Porznigis scored two. Eight of the baskets were layups. The Knicks had four steals and three blocks.

For the quarter, the Knicks shot 16-for-24 (66.7 percent) and the Raptors shot 1-for-16 (6.2 percent). The Raptors turned the ball over eight times, leading to 14 Knicks points. The Knicks outrebounded the Raptors 11-5.

The Knicks lost Friday in Toronto, 107-84. The Knicks’ last lead in that non-competitive game was 4-2.

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

