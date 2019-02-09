Knicks start fast but can't keep up in loss to Raptors

When the game began Saturday night it appeared that the Knicks wanted to make history rather than avoid it. With a lottery-bound roster the Knicks looked like a championship contender, at least for four minutes and 52 seconds.

In that span the Knicks raced out a 14-3 lead, pumping up the Madison Square Garden crowd as Dennis Smith Jr. lobbed a pass off the backboard for a DeAndre Jordan dunk and then Jordan dunked in a missed shot. But history would tell you that this was not going to last.

The history the Knicks were bound for was a far more ignominious one. By the time the first quarter was over the lead was gone and by the time it was over the Knicks just didn’t have enough to keep up with the Raptors in a 104-99 defeat. It marked the 16th straight loss for the Knicks, matching the single season franchise record for the longest losing streak.

The arena was filled with loud pockets of Toronto fans chanting, “Let’s go Raptors,” much of the night, and while he didn’t arrive with the drama of fellow free agent prospects, in Kawhi Leonard they might have the second-best all-around player in the NBA on rental. The Raptors had six different players in double figures including Danny Green, who hit a pair of three-point field goals late in the fourth quarter to help keep the game out of reach.

Dennis Smith Jr, after a career-high, 31-point performance Friday, struggled to a 13 point night, hitting just 4 of 17 from the floor.

David Fizdale, the Knicks perpetually optimistic coach, strained to recall if he’d ever been a part of something like this. His first season as an assistant coach in Atlanta when the Hawks won just 13 games in 2005 the worst streak was 14 games.

“I don’t remember the streaks,” Fizdale said. “I remember losing and it’s misery. I try not to get too caught up in that, what a streak is, what record you’re breaking from a negative standpoint. It’s much more for me about guys in the locker room and constantly getting them better, getting connected, pumping confidence into them.”

While the Knicks seemed to have it early, it would be easy to understand if the confidence faded. The Knicks have not only lost 16 straight, but 24 of 25 and 29 of 31 on their way to a league-worst 10-45 record. They have not won a game at Madison Square Garden since December 1, a stretch of 16 straight losses.

Although the Knicks went down again it at least wasn’t without a fight. After the sluggish start the Raptors took a lead of as many as 13 in the third quarter, but the Knicks battled back and down 70-67 appeared to have a chance to tie the score with 40 seconds left in the period as Kevin Knox drove and dropped in a floater over Marc Gasol. But after the announcement that the basket was good, it was waved off, the officials calling an offensive foul on the play rather than a blocking violation.

Early in the fourth quarter the Knicks pulled even at 78 on a Kadeem Allen three-pointer. Then, down 80-78, Dennis Smith Jr. went to the line and missed the first free throw and then misfired on the second. But a lane violation was called on Toronto, giving him another chance and he converted, closing the gap to one. Smith had decried his free-throw shooting in Friday’s loss — 11-of-19 -- and thought it cost the Knicks the game. The next trip down Smith hit two more from the line.

With 7:20 to play Mitchell Robinson took a feed from Noah Vonleh and scored inside, drawing a foul on the play and adding the free throw to put the Knicks up at 86-85, their first lead since the opening quarter.

But Kyle Lowry came back into the game at that point and immediately hit a three-point field goal to push Toronto back in front. The Knicks continued to push Toronto with Allen, who has spent most of his two professional seasons in the G League, scoring all 14 of his career-high points in the second half. With 2:26 to play Smith went to the line again with the Knicks down five and missed the first free throw before converting the second.

The Knicks had one more shot when Kevin Knox hit a three-pointer with just under two minutes to play. After a Toronto miss the Knicks had a chance to tie, but Mario Hezonja misfired. Another Toronto miss gave the Knicks the ball back down three and after a timeout Smith bricked a forced three-point attempt with 58 seconds left.

Serge Ibaka then hit a pair from the line with 36.7 seconds left to up the Toronto lead to 101-96. A Hezonja three-pointer with 11.5 seconds left brought the Knicks back within three, prompting a Toronto timeout. Lowry hit a pair from the line to close it out.