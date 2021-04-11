Knicks edge Raptors to move back to .500

There’s little doubt it’s been a strange NBA season.

The latest testament of that came Sunday night when the Knicks barely survived a game with a rain delay at Madison Square Garden and defeated Toronto, 102-96.

Yes, we did say rain delay. Play in the game was stopped for nearly 10 minutes as it appears that there was a leak in the roof of the Garden that was dripping onto the court.

Talk about a wild ending. The Knicks, who led by 18 points, needed both fourth-quarter heroics and some luck to pull this one out.

"No lead is safe in this league," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "You see 20-point leads dissipate very quickly. You have to play all 48 minutes and never let your guard down."

RJ Barrett gave the Knicks a 98-94 lead when he drained a three-pointer with 34.3 seconds left. Nerlens Noel then was called for goaltending on Pascal Siakam, making it a two-point game. After Kyle Lowry stole a pass from Alec Burks, Siakam was called for traveling and Julius Randle made four free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It was the pure resilience of this team," said Noel, who had four blocks. "As long as we show up and play defense, we will always have a chance to win."

The win ended a nine-game losing streak to the Raptors for the Knicks. It marked the first time they had beaten the Raptors since they posted a 108-100 win on Nov. 22, 2017.

Randle led the Knicks with 26 points despite shooting 1-for-8 from three-point range. Barrett, who also came up big in the Knicks’ overtime win over Memphis on Friday, finished with 19 points. Elfrid Payton had 11 as did Derrick Rose off the bench.

The Raptors (21-33) were led by Gary Trent Jr.’s 23 points. Lowry added 19.

The Raptors, just two years away from having won an NBA title, have lost seven of their last 10 games. It’s been a rough season for the franchise as they have dealt with a number of COVID-related illnesses and had to move their home base to Tampa because of international travel considerations during the pandemic.

It’s not just the Raptors, however, who are looking quite different from they did last season. The Knicks, thanks to a new commitment to defense, the All-Star play of Randle and the emergence of Barrett, have exceeded everyone’s expectations and are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13, when they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

The Knicks (27-27) have a very good shot of finishing top 10, though it likely will be in one of the bottom four spots, meaning they would have to compete in the short play-in tournament. Most Knicks fans, however, will happily take that accomplishment, especially considering that their team was so bad last season that it wasn’t even invited to the COVID bubble in Orlando to finish out the season.

It’s hard to imagine the Knicks having a better half defensively than the one they had against the Raptors. Toronto, who had scored 87 points in their first half against Cleveland, scored just 42 points on 31% shooting in the first two quarters. The Knicks led by as many as 16 points in the half.

But after it leaked, the Knicks got cold. The Raptors woke up in the third quarter, slicing the Knicks’ lead to two points, and the game was close all the way through the fourth.