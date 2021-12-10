When the Knicks last spoke Wednesday, their answers provided little enlightenment on their struggles — one-sided losses to shorthanded teams in two of the last three games and a record that had fallen below .500, leaving them out of the 10-team playoff picture.

Tom Thibodeau took to the microphone again before Friday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors. While he had little to add to his thoughts, he followed Raptors coach Nick Nurse to the interview room, and Nurse had similar problems and a similar lack of answers.

If Thibodeau was seeking consistency, it wasn’t going to come on this night — or at least not the kind he would like. Instead, the only thing that was consistent was that the Knicks' starters put them in a hole again, one that a frantic comeback and a last-second attempt couldn’t overcome as they fell to the Raptors, 90-87, at ScotiaBank Arena.

The final shot, a three-pointer by RJ Barrett after the Knicks inbounded with six-tenths of a second left, was short, leaving the Knicks tied with the Raptors at 12-14 after their fifth loss in six games.

With the Knicks trailing 89-87, Pascal Siakam missed on a jumper and the Knicks rebounded with 10 seconds remaining. Barrett drove toward the rim before turning and kicking it out to Julius Randle for an open three-pointer that went in and out.

The Knicks fouled Gary Trent Jr. (24 points) with nine-tenths of a second to play. He made the first free throw but misfired on the second, giving the Knicks one more chance. Alec Burks inbounded to Barrett (19 points), who turned and fired from three, but it bounded off the front of the rim as time expired.

The Knicks allowed 23 points in the first 5:36 of the game, and it took just 9:26 for them to fall behind 30-10. They have shifted their starting lineup this season and undoubtedly will be scouring the league for trade possibilities when the market is freed up Dec. 15. But what they needed more than anything in the last stop of a three-game road trip was an infusion of energy.

That is something that Obi Toppin can provide, and on this night he did, bringing the energy off the bench and also doing more than just providing highlight material for television networks. He scored a career-high 19 points and added 10 rebounds.

Toppin tied the score at 73-73 with 7:49 remaining. He matched the Raptors bucket for bucket for a few moments, putting in a lob dunk and a pair of free throws, and the score was tied again at 77. But he misfired on two straight threes after that and the Raptors slowly pulled away again.

With the Knicks trailing 84-77, Randle drove and scored, drawing a foul and completing the three-point play to bring the Knicks within four. Scottie Barnes slammed in a feed from Siakam, but Barrett delivered a three-pointer and the Knicks closed to within one when Barrett drove baseline for a floater.

After a turnover by Toronto, Derrick Rose dropped in a short jumper and the Knicks led 87-86, but getting outhustled came back to haunt them again. Trent missed a shot and Toronto knocked the offensive rebound out to Fred VanVleet, who fired up a three. He missed, but the Raptors again grabbed the rebound and this time didn’t miss, with Trent connecting from three-point range for an 89-87 lead with 1:11 remaining.

Out of a timeout, the Knicks ran a disjointed set and finished with Barrett driving and missing in traffic. The ball went off the Knicks, giving it back to the Raptors with 51 seconds remaining. Thibodeau challenged the out-of-bounds call and won it, with the ball going back to the Knicks. But given a second chance, the Knicks still couldn’t score against a scrambling Raptors defense.

The Knicks trailed 31-14 after the first quarter, having shot 5-for-21. But Nurse spoke about the inconsistency of his team, too, and it showed almost immediately. As soon as he went to the bench, the Knicks started their way back and came all the way back to tie the score at 39-39.

