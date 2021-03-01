The Knicks woke up in San Antonio Monday morning to a well-deserved day off, and if most observers were blinking to be certain that the standings are true, there was little doubt within the team's locker room.

The Knicks are not threatening for a place at the top of the standings, but may be exceeding expectations in a way that no other team in the NBA is this season. The win Sunday night in Detroit was the Knicks' third straight, putting their record at 18-17 -- the first time the franchise had been above .500 this far into the season since the 2012-13 season when the Knicks won 54 games.

More important, the win pushed them alone into fourth place in the Eastern Conference behind only Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Milwaukee and ahead of the likes of Boston and Miami, teams that met in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. It may not last like this with those teams stepping up after injuries and COVID troubles and the Knicks schedule grows tougher in the second half of the season, but for now, they have shown that they have made this more lasting and realistic than predictions.

"The reaction to the winning record, honestly in our locker room it’s expected," Julius Randle said. "I said all year, we feel like every time we go out we have a chance to win the game. I’m not really surprised where we’re at as a team. We have a certain level of focus on a night-to-night basis that gives us a shot every night."

That belief took hold from the start of training camp under new head coach Tom Thibodeau and while three of the wins in the last four have come against the league’s doormats -- Minnesota, Sacramento and Detroit -- the Knicks also beat Indiana, and there is something to beating who you should beat. Any Knicks watcher from the last two decades might be satisfied enough to see that there actually are games that the Knicks should win.

Part of that has come due to Thibodeau’s insistence and the team’s belief that every game is a game they should win.

"It’s a proud organization and I was here during the '90s but that doesn’t have anything to do with today," Thibodeau said. "So just like I wasn’t looking ahead I don’t want us looking behind and what happened in the past. I think it’s important to know the history of the organization, that part is important. But our focus has to be exactly on what’s in front of us and that’s each day, each game and each practice – just keep trying to improve. And we have a young team. We have a team that can grow. So if we get everyone committed and getting everybody to sacrifice and put the team first good things can happen."

"It starts with the work," said Pistons guard Wayne Ellington, who was with the Knicks last season when they went 21-45. "Those guys, I was in New York last year, and I was talking to Julius before the game, and he was like, ‘Man, it’s completely different.’ it’s night and day. Just our approach, our mindset coming in, how Thibs has those guys working and how he has them competing on the floor. It’s a process. They have a lot of the same guys that they did have last year. Those young guys have taken a step forward and they’re learning how to play and how to win. And it’s showing."