Reggie Bullock worked out with the Knicks at the morning shootaround Tuesday and then was on the floor working out before the game against the Hawks. The swingman is expected to go through his first full practice of the season after undergoing a surgical procedure for a cervical disc herniation in the summer.

“He got a full workout in today and his first full practice will be tomorrow,” Knicks coach Mike Miller said. “So we’ll see how he progresses. It was great to find that out and to get him back. We’re excited. As far as a timetable, we can’t really say anything specific until he gets out there and has a chance to go up and down.

“I think just his experience and who he is. He’s a very good player on both ends of the floor. I think he’s going to add some things to the defensive side. There’s no question that he’s a really good shooter.”

Last shot for VC at MSG

Vince Carter drew a huge ovation when he entered the game for the first time Tuesday with the introduction of, “Making his last appearance at Madison Square Garden.” In 22 seasons with eight teams Carter never played for the Knicks, but this was 15 years to the day that he was dealt to the New Jersey Nets. It marked his 61st appearance against the Knicks.

Carter’s career is filled with highlights although the one that might hurt Knicks fans most didn’t actually come at Madison Square Garden, but when he was playing for Team USA against France in the 2000 Summer Olympics and he dunked over— actually over — Knicks top draft pick Frederic Weis.

Trier still sidelined

Allonzo Trier did not dress, still sidelined while in concussion protocol for the third straight game.