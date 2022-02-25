Hours before the game began, the Knicks announced the first round of bad news for the day: Derrick Rose had undergone a surgical procedure to address an infection on the site of his December ankle surgery. Then in the first quarter, promising rookie Quentin Grimes had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a subluxation of the right patella.

There was one positive in that RJ Barrett scored 30 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 46. But even that performance was not enough to get a win as the Knicks fell to the Miami Heat, 115-100, at Madison Square Garden.

The good news was that Barrett joined Carl Braun as the only Knicks with at least 40 points at 21 years of age. Barrett shot 13-for-22 from the field and 6-for-11 from three-point range but was only 14-for-22 from the free-throw line. He also had nine rebounds.

The bad? Just about everything else.

The loss was the fourth straight and 14th in the last 17 games for the Knicks (25-35). While Barrett starred, Julius Randle struggled through a 2-for-15 shooting night, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The mounting injury problems spoiled any positive feelings though. The Knicks hopes of having Rose save the season with his return was a severe blow to any chance of righting the ship. The reality is that starting with Friday night’s game at Madison Square Garden against the Miami Heat, there were only 23 games left in a season that has been a disappointment for a long time.

While a league source confirmed an ESPN report of the nature of the procedure, there was no confirmation of a timetable. ESPN reported that Rose could return in one to two weeks.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said he had not gotten an update other than that the procedure, which he described as a cleanup, went well.

Rose has not played in a game since Dec. 16. He had a surgical procedure shortly after that and then had a long rehabilitation.

With the team returning from the All-Star break Wednesday, Rose had stepped up his workouts, joining the Knicks for full practice sessions for two days. While the Knicks were hopeful that would signal a return to the active roster, there was always the thought that how he responded to the increased workload would determine when he could play.

"It’s unfortunate,’’ Thibodeau said. "For any of the players, when there’s a setback, you feel for them but you have to move on. You’ve got to keep going. The next guy has to step in there. But it’s unfortunate. You don’t like to see anyone get hurt."

He said Rose was not in pain after the two days of practice but did feel some discomfort. "He had been doing quite a bit other than we just added the contact part of it," he said.

This news comes in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement that Kemba Walker was shutting down for the remainder of the season, likely bringing his Knicks career to an end less than a full season in. It leaves the Knicks without the two point guards they had figured on when the offseason plans were constructed.

The last best hope for the Knicks was that Barrett and Rose returning to the lineup would provide a boost, but now it’s hard to imagine a playoff run with the team at 25-35 and three and a half games behind the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks started the game up 10-0 with Barrett back after missing the previous four games with a sprained left ankle, as Miami misfired on its first six shots. But by the second quarter the Heat had moved in front and while the Knicks closed the gap in the second half, in the fourth quarter the Heat ran away and extended the lead.

Without Walker or Rose Thibodeau turned to Alec Burks as the starter at point guard, but did give minutes to Miles McBride, who had not played other than garbage time in recent weeks.

While fans have clamored for the younger players, Thibodeau has stuck with Burks as the first option this season when he was without Walker or Rose, and he made a case for it again.

"If you just look at the games that he played at the point and you dug into the numbers, you’d see it," he said. "So that’s given us our best chance. Talking about when he’s started, there’s a plus net rating. It gives us versatility. It gives us size at the point. And then if you went game by game, you’d see that. It’s a compilation of things. You have to look at your team and what you think gives you the best chance to win, and right now that’s what it is."