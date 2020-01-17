GREENBURGH, N.Y. — As the Knicks worked through practice Friday afternoon, trying to put aside the memories of another one-sided loss, they did it without RJ Barrett, who was getting the news that he would be sidelined for at least a week before his sprained right ankle would be re-evaluated.

So with an 11-31 record and another hard stretch of schedule in front of them, the Knicks were going to be without their rookie lottery pick for a while. Durability had been Barrett’s most consistent claim this season, and really over his entire high school and college career. Now it was just another setback in the Knicks' plans for this season and whatever lies ahead.

At least last season, the Knicks could claim to be committed to player development, benching or waiving veterans to make room for young players on the roster. But even now as Barrett was sidelined, interim coach Mike Miller said that the immediate plan is to insert Reggie Bullock into the starting lineup, meaning the lineup will consist of four veterans on one-year deals alongside Julius Randle, who has another year on his contract.

“We will evaluate Reggie again tomorrow, to make sure,” Miller said of Bullock, who had to sit out Thursday’s 23-point loss at home to Phoenix with a sore neck after he took a hit Tuesday in Milwaukee, aggravating the place where he had cervical disk surgery in the offseason. “He felt better today in practice. He would be a candidate for that. So that’s what we’re looking at.”

So that means that Kevin Knox will still be coming off the bench. Could the Knicks have gone with Knox or even inserted Frank Ntilikina into the lineup, trying to get more out of the young players still on rookie deals?

Miller said he is in contact with the team’s executives and the plans are collaborative.

“We communicate about a lot of things every day,” Miller said. “I think we’re really on the same page with what we’re trying to do with the group.”

The plan in summer was to use the veterans to bolster the franchise after a 17-65 record last season. But the record is eerily similar to last year’s even with $70 million worth of veteran contracts added. More alarming, Miller and Marcus Morris griped after Thursday’s loss that the team was a step slow, unable to match the effort of the Suns.

At least to this point, the Knicks could point to the improvement of Barrett and count on him as a touchstone to the future.

"For sure, with RJ going down, we know what he brought to the team,” Bullock said. “It’s an opportunity for everybody to be able to get a chance to be able to use some of the minutes RJ was (playing) out there. Everybody just as a team, collectively, we just have to play. We’re at a big part of the season right now, second half of the season, we just have to come together and put together some wins and start buying it in and doing it together as a team.”