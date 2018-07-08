Knicks sign second-round pick Mitchell Robinson

LAS VEGAS — The Knicks have signed second-round draft pick Mitchell Robinson to a multi-year contract, the team announced Sunday.

The 7-foot Robinson was impressive in the Knicks’ 91-89 win over the Hawks in their summer league opener Saturday. He scored nine points on 4-of-8 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots before fouling out. It was the first real action in more than a year for Robinson, who enrolled at Western Kentucky last season as a freshman but then was granted a release before leaving school to prepare for the NBA Draft.

During his senior year in high school in Chalmette, Louisiana, Robinson averaged 25.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 7.1 blocks and was ranked the No. 8 prospect in the 2017 class by Rivals and 247Sports. He also played in the McDonald’s All-American game with Knicks first-round pick Kevin Knox. Despite sitting out a season, Robinson’s obvious potential made him worth the plunge with the No. 36 overall pick.