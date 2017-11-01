There were no “M-V-P” chants for Kristaps Porzingis inside the Garden Wednesday night and not much for the fans to cheer overall.

After three games of Porzingis performing like a superstar and the Knicks playing like a team that was committed to defense, they were completely taken out of their game by the Rockets, who were without injured guard Chris Paul.

Houston is one of the toughest teams to defend, the way they hustle and move the ball. The Knicks weren’t up to the challenge of slowing the Rockets or James Harden. The Knicks allowed 100 points before the buzzer sounded to end the third, trailed by as many as 29 and were shredded by the Rockets, 119-97.

“You can’t play soft on these guys and be off them,” Jeff Hornacek said. “They have four or five people who can all shoot the crap out of the ball. We weren’t into them enough.”

The Knicks’ three-game winning streak came to a screeching halt as did Porzingis’ run of three straight games of 30 points or more.

“It looked like they were a little tired,” Hornacek said. “We didn’t have the same energy we had in some of the other games. Maybe it was one of those nights.”

Porzingis ended up 7-for-18 with 19 points. It was just the second time in seven games this season that Porzingis was held under 30. He had a career-high 38 in Monday’s win over Denver, and was serenaded with a couple of choruses of “M-V-P.”

Surprisingly, Hornacek re-inserted Porzingis in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. Fortunately for Hornacek and the Knicks, Porzingis didn’t get hurt. He scored five points during garbage time.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Knicks with 23 points. Enes Kanter added 12, on 6-for-6 shooting. Neither of them played in the fourth quarter.

Second-round pick Damyean Dotson drew some cheers as he scored the first nine points of his NBA career.

Harden scored a game-high 31 points and dished out nine assists. Harden was 6-for-17 on three-pointers. Ryan Anderson finished with 21 points, as he showed the Knicks and their fans what could have been.

Anderson was the player the Knicks wouldn’t take back from Houston in trade talks for Carmelo Anthony, who eventually was sent to Oklahoma City. Anderson’s contract — three years and $60 million remaining — and the fact that he plays the same position as Porzingis made him unappealing to the Knicks.

The Rockets (6-3) attempted 52 three-pointers in the game, and made 19.

“We played back a little bit tonight,” Hornacek said of the Knicks’ three-point defense. “I thought our closeouts weren’t good enough. We stopped short. You can’t do that against those guys.”

The Knicks were more than capable of keeping up with the Rockets at the start of the game. They made 12 of their first 20 shots and took a 30-24 lead on a Hardaway Jr. three-pointer early in the second quarter. But the Knicks didn’t score for a while after that.

They went nearly five minutes without a basket. The Knicks missed nine shots in that time and committed two turnovers.

The Rockets scored 16 unanswered during that stretch to open a 40-30 lead. Anderson scored nine points in the run, and had 18 in the first half.

Jarrett Jack finally ended the Knicks’ drought, as he buried a jumper with 6:33 left. But the Knicks were climbing uphill for the rest of the half, which ended with the Rockets up 60-48.

The Knicks were just 9-for-24 in the second quarter with four turnovers. Houston, meanwhile, shot 12-for-22 and didn’t commit a turnover in the second.

Both teams shot 20-for-45 in the first half, but the Rockets were in control because they played their fast-paced game. They had the Knicks’ scrambling defensively and their poor execution only made it worse.

The Rockets capitalized as they got wide-open threes. Houston made nine and the Knicks four in the first half. When the Knicks ran out to shooters, the Rockets would throw it inside for an easy basket or they would get fouled. Rockets held an 11-4 advantage over the Knicks in free throws made.

Things got worse for the Knicks in the third. The Rockets continued to get wherever they wanted on the floor, and they hit seven of their first nine shots to extend to 78-54 with 7:10 remaining. Anderson converted a three-point to give the Rockets the 24-point cushion.