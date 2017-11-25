HOUSTON — The Knicks already were facing a big challenge that grew even bigger and more daunting with Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter unable to play because of back issues.

It would have taken a near-perfect performance on both ends of the floor for the Knicks, without their best player and their best inside player, to beat the team with the best record in the Western Conference on Saturday night. They didn’t get it.

The Knicks looked up for the challenge early, building a 22-point lead in the first quarter. But they came back to reality and were run out of the Toyota Center by the Rockets, 117-102.

The Rockets had too much firepower not to come back against the depleted Knicks, who went ahead 29-7 and still led 61-58 at the half. Houston (15-4) took control of the game with a 37-13 third quarter and brought a 95-74 lead into the fourth.

The Knicks were outscored 88-45 in a 28:04 stretch that turned their 22-point lead into a 21-point deficit. The Knicks (10-9) tried to come back in the fourth quarter but never got it under 12.

This ended up being a very bizarre, painful and demoralizing two-game road trip for the Knicks.

They blew a 17-point first-quarter lead against the NBA-worst Hawks and lost with Porzingis on Friday night in Atlanta. Saturday night’s defeat was the Knicks’ fourth when leading by at least 17 points. It also dropped them to 1-6 on the road.

Porzingis said his back tightened up after Friday’s game. Seldom-used Michael Beasley started in his place and picked up the scoring slack with 30 points, although only six came in the second half.

Kyle O’Quinn had 20 points and 15 rebounds. Courtney Lee added 15 points but had only two after halftime. Tim Hardaway Jr. had a rough night when the Knicks needed more from him. He shot 4-for-12 and finished with 11 points, six assists and three turnovers.

James Harden led the Rockets with 37 points and 10 assists, shooting 5-for-13 from three-point range. Ryan Anderson scored 17 points and Trevor Ariza had 16. Chris Paul didn’t shoot the ball well (2-for-12) but dished out 13 assists.

The Knicks shot 1-for-10 from three-point range in the second half and finished with four threes to the Rockets’ 18.

“We just have an abundance of talent,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said before the game. “We’re very lucky.”

The Knicks don’t have that kind of luck even when they’re fully healthy. All Jeff Hornacek could ask from his team in its current state was “just play hard, play together. Just play your game and try to play together as a team, help each other out. Everybody’s got to step it up a little bit in cases like that.”

Enter Beasley, who has been an afterthought for most of the season. He had been benched six times this season, including the previous two games, and played less than seven minutes in four other games. But he got the Knicks off to a great start. They jumped all over Houston, taking a 21-3 lead and going ahead 29-7 with 4:36 left in the first quarter. Beasley scored 14 points and Lee nine.

But the Knicks were outscored 22-10 in the last 4:04 of the quarter as Houston trimmed its deficit to 39-29. The Rockets made five three-pointers and had a three-point play in that run.

Beasley continued to carry the scoring load in the second quarter. He scored five of the Knicks’ first seven points and gave them a 46-34 lead.

The Rockets charged back with a 20-7 run and took a 54-53 lead on Harden’s three-pointer with 2:16 left in the half. But the Knicks led by three at the half.

The Rockets shot 6-for-11 on three-pointers in the third quarter and took a 21-point lead when Anderson hit a three-pointer right before the buzzer.