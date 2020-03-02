If change finally came officially to the Knicks in the executive suite Monday, things seemed the same everywhere else throughout the organization. The Knicks put the same lineup on the floor. Mike Miller was still the interim coach.

But what happened when the game began was certainly different. Facing the high-scoring Houston Rockets the Knicks built leads of as many as 21 points and then hung on down the stretch as the lead slipped to just two points, getting the 125-123 win at Madison Square Garden.

With new team president Leon Rose looking on from center court, about 10 rows up, the Knicks took the lead late in the first quarter. The lead was still 19 late in the third quarter, but the Rockets, with shooters planted all around the three-point line continued to push back.

Russell Westbrook drove through the Knicks defense for a dunk with 1:27 left, cutting the lead to 121-119. With the lead down to one, RJ Barrett air-balled a three-pointer and Julius Randle had a shot swatted away. But James Harden missed what would have been the go-ahead layup with 30 seconds remaining and Barrett drove for a tough layup with 7.6 seconds left to increase the lead to three — and give him 27 points.

Westbrook hit a pair of free throws with 5.5 seconds left and after a timeout, Randle missed the first free throw but hit the second to give the Knicks a two-point edge with 4.6 seconds left. Westbrook then had a good look, but his shot in the lane rolled off the rim as time expired.

Randle had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks (19-42). Wayne Ellington and Bobby Portis each added 15 and Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Harden led Houston (39-21) with 35 points and Westbrook had 24.

Rose asked for patience in a letter to season ticket holders and while this was his first game with the team since agreeing to take over on February 6, he said he will be with the team observing — and singled out interim coach Mike Miller for praise.

“I’ve kind of told you guys before, my approach is always the same,” Miller said. “We’re here today. We’re trying to get better today, we’re trying to get ready for this game and I don’t need any assurances from anyone as we go through this. I trust the process, I trust what we’re doing. I’m perfectly fine working the way we’re doing day to day and trying to make the players better and trying to make the team better.”

No ban on Spike

A video circulated on the internet during the game of longtime Knicks fan Spike Lee screaming at security guards and being denied entrance. But the Knicks say that it was untrue that Lee was prevented from entering the arena — and he was in his courtside seat throughout the game. The explanation from the Knicks was, "It was simply an issue of using the wrong entrance." A source said that Lee had tried to enter through the employee entrance, for which he does not have a pass. Madison Square Garden Chairman James Dolan and Lee spoke at halftime to explain the situation.