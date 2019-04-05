HOUSTON — You would think that in the course of compiling a 15-63 record over the first 78 games of the season the Knicks would have hit rock bottom. But as they worked out Friday morning, rock bottom seemed like just a stopping point on the way to a gaping abyss.

Emmanuel Mudiay was ruled out with a sore left shoulder, joining Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina, Kadeem Allen and Allonzo Trier on the sidelines. That left just Billy Garrett, who was called up from the G League Tuesday, and his 12 minutes of NBA experience, as the lone point guard on the roster. So Knicks coach David Fizdale announced a lineup with Mario Hezonja starting at point guard against the Rockets.

That was Hezonja, who was collecting DNP’s until getting a chance to start in Orlando at power forward two days earlier. And that is the Rockets, one of the best teams in the NBA with one of the most dangerous backcourts with Chris Paul and James Harden. And Hezonja was going to be tasked with guarding Harden, who had scored 61 points the last time these two teams met.

The confidence in the morning was palpable, Fizdale speaking his usual encouraging claims about a great workout and a solid plan, Hezonja challenging anyone who doubted his ability to not only play point guard, but do it against the Rockets' star backcourt. And the reality is this is how you chase down the worst record in franchise history.

“Yeah, losing definitely sucks,” said Lance Thomas, the one member of the current roster who was part of the 17-65 trainwreck that set the franchise mark for futility in the 2014-15 season. “Nobody in any competitive setting likes to lose. But it takes a tough-minded individual to keep focus and to make sure things are done the right way to change things around. Myself, I’ve just been constantly working and pushing the guys to have the mindset I have.”

While Fizdale and the Knicks front office have tried to downplay just how bad things have gotten for this team in a season that began as a player development campaign and turned into a shedding or sitting of anyone who could push the team to forfeit a spot among the worst teams heading into the NBA Draft lottery, Thomas doesn’t want to be a part of another worst.

“Honestly, it got to a point where we were losing games but we weren’t really paying attention to the record because we were just going so hard in practice and not focusing on things that were a downer for the morale of the team,” he said. “But moreso focusing on each day that we were together and were working. That was more important to maximize each day.”

Thomas said the only lesson he learned from the prior struggles is a simple one: “Never quit.”

That was what Fizdale stuck with, too, as the Knicks stared down the daunting task when just taking the court for these final games seems like a cruel challenge. The Rockets are chasing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, having won four straight and 18 of their last 21. The Knicks were starting Hezonja at point guard, where he said he had not played since his rookie season.

“I love it. This is what it’s all about,” Fizdale said. “You kidding me? These guys have been great all year. [Mudiay] is crawling in here right now because he’s just given me everything that he’s got. These guys are excited about this game. We talked about these games no matter what, are really important for us. And so, our approach has been fantastic. Our shootarounds have been great. Film sessions have really been sharp. I think these guys want to come in here and give themselves a chance to win.”

Notes & quotes: Fizdale said that he holds out hope that Smith or Mudiay can make it back for one of the final three games, but doubted that Noah Vonleh or Trier can play again this season.