Knicks vs. Rockets

The Knicks played the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Houston.

New York Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Houston.

New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek smiles on the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Houston.

New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) grabs a loose ball past Houston Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Houston.

Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Houston.

New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) drives to the basket past Houston Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute (12)during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Houston.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Houston.

New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack, bottom, grabs a loose ball from Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Houston.