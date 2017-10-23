Was it only a month ago that at least one Knick was comparing Frank Ntilikina to a young Kyrie Irving?

That heady comparison from Ramon Sessions helped fire up Knicks faithful to see what the 19-year-old first-round draft choice would bring to the floor once the regular season started. And, as the Knicks head into Tuesday night’s game against Irving and Boston, fans are still waiting to see what Ntilikina is going to bring to the floor.

Ntilikina, who missed Saturday’s home opener with a sprained left ankle suffered in practice on Friday, sat out all but a few shooting drills Monday at practice and won’t play against the Celtics, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said.

The Knicks, however, may be exploring other options at point guard. According to a published report, the team has reached out to Phoenix about Eric Bledsoe. On Sunday, after the team dropped to 0-3 and fired coach Earl Watson, Bledsoe tweeted “I Don’t wanna be here.”

The Knicks certainly wouldn’t be the only team interested in the 27-year-old point guard.

“Eric’s a great player,” said Hornacek, who coached him for 2 1⁄2 seasons in Phoenix. “He had a lot of success last year. He had a lot of success with us. I’m not over there, so I don’t know what’s going on.”

Ntilikina has battled through an array of injuries since the Knicks selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft. He missed the entire summer league, and played in just one of the team’s five preseason games because of a bruised right knee. Cleared at the last minute to play in the Knicks’ season opener at Oklahoma City Thursday, Ntilikina was used sparingly. In eight minutes of play against the Thunder, he had an assist, one turnover and air balls on his two shot attempts.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Hornacek said that the organization isn’t worried about the slender Ntilikina being injury prone.

“He’s getting banged up and hurt because he’s playing hard,” Hornacek said. “He generally does go all out in scrimmage. It’s not like he’s trying not to get hurt. He’s playing as hard as he can. And so, a lot of guys kind of get banged up because they are playing hard. I can’t argue with that. I can’t complain about that.”

Hornacek said he is hopeful Ntilikina will get back on the practice floor this week and can play against the Nets Friday. Though he did not practice with the team, he did shoot on his own Monday.

“He was moving pretty good so I would anticipate next practice,” Hornacek said. “It’s probably more frustrating for him because he wants to be out there. He wants to be out there playing, he wants to prove himself. But injuries happen, ankle things, stuff like that, so he’s just got to battle through it and we’ve just got to be patient with that.”