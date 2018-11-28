PHILADELPHIA — The minutes have faded and the production has been lacking, but Knicks’ rookie Kevin Knox is going to keep getting thrown into the fire.

Knicks coach David Fizdale didn’t even allow the question of considering sending Knox to the G League for seasoning before he answered, “No. No way. I want him with us, even if he’s not playing a lot of minutes on nights, just being around the group, being around the NBA, watching games from that perspective. It’s all experience and learning. I don’t want him spending a minute there right now.”

After three games as a starter Knox was put back on the bench and in four of the last five games he has played 16 minutes or less, including two of less than 10 minutes. Fizdale pointed to a lack of confidence and inexperience for his struggles, which have included shooting just 32.5 percent this season.

“All of that wrapped into one and these games keep showing up,” Fizdale said. “These games don’t stop coming. I like the way he keeps coming to work every day. I love the way the team keeps rallying around him and pushing him. I’m going to keep throwing him out there, getting him battle tested. But this is where it’s at. He has to go through this and teams aren’t going to let up. He has to keep learning, going back to the film, going back to the practice court, jumping into the fire. And I think in the end he’s going to turn out to be pretty dang good.

“Just learning and keep growing,” Knox said. “That’s kind of been my motto. Just watching the game, kind of watch other veterans and what they’re doing, how hard they’re playing, see their defense schemes and learn and put that into my game. It says a lot that Fiz has confidence in me to keep me here. He wants to keep me with the team so I’m happy with that.”