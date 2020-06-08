Knicks could miss out on potential roster addition

The Knicks were already left out of the 22-team field headed to Orlando for the restart of the current NBA season. Now they also are likely being left out of the teams given an opening to add to their roster.

While ESPN reported that all 30 NBA teams will have the opportunity to convert two-way contracts into full NBA deals or sign free agents, the Knicks are one of three teams not playing anymore this season that currently do not have a roster spot open for an addition. A league source said that negotiations on the planning for the restart of the season are ongoing and no decisions have been made yet on the roster policies.

The Knicks, Hawks and Bulls all have full rosters and would have to release someone to fit an additional player onto their roster. The Knicks have two players on two-way contracts — Kenny Wooten and Kadeem Allen.

For the teams heading to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex to resume the season, the moves, if implemented, would allow them to have a fallback if a player is injured or tests positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. Apositive test would force them into a quarantine that could be as long as 14 days. Having the ability to have an expanded roster for the abbreviated training camp — like a regular NBA training camp when teams can have 20 players under contract — would provide teams with fill-in players who are familiar with the system and players on a team and the team could better prepare for their abilities to plug in.