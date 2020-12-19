TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Evening
SEARCH
29° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks projected roster for 2020-21 NBA season: Something old, something new

Knicks guard RJ Barrett jumps above Pistons guard

Knicks guard RJ Barrett jumps above Pistons guard Delon Wright for a basket during the second half of an NBA game on Sunday in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

The NBA has approved a 15-player roster for game days due to COVID-19 risks. So here’s a best guess at the starting lineup, the rotation pieces and the fringe players.

Starters

PG: Elfrid Payton

Wing: RJ Barrett

Wing: Reggie Bullock

PF: Julius Randle

C: Nerlens Noel

Rotation roster

G: Dennis Smith Jr.

G: Immanuel Quickley

G: Frank Ntilikina

G: Austin Rivers

G: Alec Burks

C: Mitchell Robinson

F: Obi Toppin

F: Kevin Knox

The fringe

F: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

F: Omari Spellman

F: Theo Pinson

F: Ignas Brazdeikis

Bound for Westchester

G: Myles Powell

G: Jared Harper

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Tareq Coburn of Hofstra moves the ball against Hofstra climbs out of deep hole, but falls to St. Bonaventure
Colt McCoy of the Giants celebrates after defeating Giants' McCoy will get start at quarterback against Browns
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts after the Ravens Giants vs. Browns preview: Everything you need to know
Nets forward Kevin Durant shoots a free throw Five questions for the Nets this season
Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on before Glauber: What's next stop on Giants' roller-coaster season?
Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes for a Judge on super-physical Browns: 'They play with a good nasty edge'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search