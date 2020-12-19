Knicks projected roster for 2020-21 NBA season: Something old, something new
The NBA has approved a 15-player roster for game days due to COVID-19 risks. So here’s a best guess at the starting lineup, the rotation pieces and the fringe players.
Starters
PG: Elfrid Payton
Wing: RJ Barrett
Wing: Reggie Bullock
PF: Julius Randle
C: Nerlens Noel
Rotation roster
G: Dennis Smith Jr.
G: Immanuel Quickley
G: Frank Ntilikina
G: Austin Rivers
G: Alec Burks
C: Mitchell Robinson
F: Obi Toppin
F: Kevin Knox
The fringe
F: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
F: Omari Spellman
F: Theo Pinson
F: Ignas Brazdeikis
Bound for Westchester
G: Myles Powell
G: Jared Harper
Knicks plan to develop quality players with trade valueCoach Tom Thibodeau, known as a win-now coach, also enjoys elevating the skill level of his players and creating a team concept, which might make for better value in a potential deal. Five keys for the Knicks begin with learning the craftAnd coach Tom Thibodeau just might be the perfect teacher for the job.