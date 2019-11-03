No one said it was going to be easy.

No one said that meshing together a team of veterans on one-year contracts with a bunch of promising but untested young players was going to be a quick and clean process. But, no one said it was going to be as tough as the Knicks made it look Sunday night in their 113-92 loss to the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden.

“I really figured we would take a step forward tonight and we didn’t,” coach David Fizdale said.

The Knicks, who were trailing by 20 points from the middle of the second quarter on, were dominated at home by a team many thought they had a good chance of beating. The Kings were winless before Friday night when they upset a decent Utah Jazz team in Los Angeles.

The Kings are led by talented young players De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield.Yet, they have clearly been having trouble pulling it all together early under new coach Luke Walton. Entering Sunday night, the Kings had been outscored by an average of 14 points a game — the biggest margin of loss in the league.

Since many saw the Kings as one capable of taking the next step and making the playoffs this season, a lot of the heat has been placed on Walton, who has to be pretty relieved to put together two wins in row. Before the win over Utah, the Los Angeles Times ran a column asking: “Is Luke Walton a good coach?” And then answered its question with: “It’s hard to say.”

The Kings were good enough Sunday night that it took them less than a quarter and a half to establish a 20-point lead. Sacramento ripped off 14 straight points to take a 43-23 lead on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s three-pointer with 7:34 left. After that, the game never got close.

Fox led the Kings with 24 points and six assists. Hield added 22 points and was 5 of 11 from three-point range. Every starter finished in double figures The Kings made 54.8 percent of their shots in the first half.

The Knicks started Frank Ntilikina, one of their best defensive players, for the second straight game and his first at home. The hope was that Ntilikina, who looked sharp in a loss to the Celtics on Friday, would help contain Fox. The Sacramento guard entered the Knicks game averaging 17.7 points and 6.3 assists for the Kings.

The Knicks didn’t have time to see what Ntilikina could do against the player who was taken just three spots ahead of him in the 2017 draft. Ntilikina picked up his second foul with just 7:33 left in the first quarter, which limited his effectiveness.

Marcus Morris led the Knicks with 28 points while rookie RJ Barrett had 22. Ntilikina and Bobby Portis, who started in place of Mitchell Robinson, each scored two points.

Notes & quotes: Luke Walton got some big-time celebrity support before Sunday night’s game. Bill Walton, his father, and Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead showed up at Walton’s pregame news conference wearing Sacramento Kings sweatshirts. Said Walton: “My dad’s been great my whole basketball career, whether when I was a player and now in coaching. He offers advice when I want it and knows when to leave me alone. He’s a great person to be able to talk to and communicate with about the game and what he sees. He also knows it’s my job and I’m doing it.”