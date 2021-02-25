The 2,000 fans who were at the Garden on Thursday night were determined to make their voices heard. So they chanted for coach Tom Thibodeau to put in rookie point guard Immanuel Quickley during a rough patch against the Kings in the first quarter.

Quickley did get in, and boy did the fans get their money’s worth out of him and the rest of the squad.

Quickley, who was passed over for Derrick Rose as the fill-in starter for the injured Elfrid Payton, scored 18 first-half points as part of a Knicks offensive explosion.

Quickley finished with 25 as the Knicks beat Sacramento, 140-121, to earn their first victory of the season in front of the home fans.

The Knicks also had 2,000 in attendance on Tuesday in the first game of the season with a crowd at the Garden. But they lost to Golden State.

On Thursday, Julius Randle had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks (16-17). Alec Burks scored a season-high 24, including 19 in the fourth quarter. Rose, who made his first seven shots, finished with 18 points and six assists.

The Knicks shot 59 percent from the field and were 19-for-36 on three-pointers. Even Kevin Knox hit a three.

Quickley, who shot 3-for-22 over the last three games, was 5-for-10 from the field (3-for-6 on threes) and 12-for-12 from the line. It was the most points the Knicks have scored this season.

The Kings (12-20) lost their ninth in row. They were led by De’Aaron Fox’s 29 points and 11 assists.

The Knicks scored a season-high 77 points in the first half against the NBA’s worst defensive team. It all started with Rose in his first start in his eighth game as a Knick since he was acquired from Detroit on Feb. 8.

Rose came out like he was still a 22-year-old MVP, opening with a drive and layup, a jumper and a three-pointer for the Knicks’ first seven points. All five starters scored as the Knicks took a 16-8 lead.

Rose’s renaissance didn’t stop the fans from chanting "We want Quickley" – especially after Sacramento went on an 11-0 run to take a 19-16 lead. Quickley checked in, and a few minutes later was joined by another fan favorite, Frank Ntilikina, who saw his first action since Dec. 29.

Ntilikina missed time with a knee injury, then spent a week stuck in a Miami hotel room because of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, and returned without a spot in the rotation. But Payton was scratched before game time with a strained right hamstring and the Knicks used Ntilikina for defense against the speedy Kings.

Quickley hit his first shot and later made a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in the first and was fouled. The free throw and four-point play gave the Knicks a 38-29 advantage heading into the second quarter.

The Knicks expanded the lead to double digits at 55-45 and continued to pour on the points. In the half, they shot 66 percent from the field, hit nine of 17 three-point attempts and made all 10 of their free throws.

Randle hit a three to close out the Knicks’ first-half scoring, but there was almost more. Reggie Bullock caught a floor-length pass from Randle and hit a three-pointer at the buzzer while falling out of bounds. But the officials ruled Bullock had stepped out on the baseline and the bucket didn’t count. The Knicks had to be content with a 77-62 halftime lead.

Rose didn’t miss until there were eight minutes left in the third quarter. The Knicks expanded their advantage to 18 in the third, but their shooting touch went awry and the Kings closed to within five at 97-92 with 1:26 left. It was 101-94 entering the fourth. The Knicks got their mojo back and went up by as much as 23 to win going away.

The previous time the Knicks played the Kings was on Jan. 22 in Sacramento. The Knicks shot 5-for-22 on three-pointers and scored 94 points in a loss. It’s the only game this season that the Kings have held an opponent to under 100.