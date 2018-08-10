Knicks will open season at home, Nets in Detroit

The Knicks will open up their season at home for the first time in four years, and the Nets will travel to Detroit and then head back to Barclays to take on their crosstown rivals in the second game of the season.

The NBA Friday afternoon unveiled its full season schedule, which includes LeBron James’ official Staples Center introduction when the Lakers take on the Rockets in their first home game Oct. 20, and three Western Conference finals rematches between the Rockets and Warriors. James returns to Cleveland on Nov. 21.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have a few games worth circling on the calendar: They open up against the Hawks on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 and play Kyrie Irving and the Celtics four times — two home, two away — starting Oct. 20. (Irving is potentially a big target for the Knicks and is set to hit free agency in 2019.)

The Knicks’ schedule includes five nationally televised games, and a game in London, when they play the Wizards on Jan. 17, the franchise’s third ever UK game. A previously released Christmas Day schedule slated the Knicks to play the Bucks in a matinee game at Madison Square Garden. They have another matinee, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, against the Thunder, part of eight afternoon games at the Garden this season.

James comes to MSG for a noon St. Patrick’s Day tilt, and the defending NBA champion Warriors visit New York on Oct. 26, then Brooklyn two days later. Knicks coach David Fizdale will return to Memphis, against the team that fired him, on Nov. 25.

March 9 will also feature a Knicks/Rangers doubleheader at MSG, with the Knicks tipping off at noon against the Sacramento Kings, before the Rangers take on the Devils that night. The Knicks’ longest homestand will be six games, from March 20 to April 1. Their longest road trip is also six games, kicking off on Dec. 27.

As for the Nets, after their road opener against the Pistons, they come back home to face the Knicks on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Jeremy Lin returns to Barclays with the Hawks on Dec. 16, and the Nets host the Kings at 3:30 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Nets have a season-high nine home games in December, and their longest road trip of the year — seven games — in March.

The Nets have one scheduled ESPN game: Feb. 13 against the Cavaliers. James and the Lakers come to Brooklyn on Dec. 18.

Other highlights throughout the league DeMar DeRozan’s likely emotional return to Toronto after being traded for Kawhi Leonard (that’s on Feb. 22) and speaking of Leonard the All Star’s return to San Antonio on Jan. 3.