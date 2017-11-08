ORLANDO, Fla. — Knicks general manager Scott Perry wouldn’t address Kristaps Porzingis’ brother/agent’s comments to a Latvian magazine about Porzingis’ future with the team.

Janis Porzingis made it seem that it was no slam dunk that Kristaps would sign an extension next summer.

“I don’t really want to talk about that right now,” Perry said Wednesday night. “We’re looking forward and ahead. The time to talk about contract extensions, that’s far. We’re living in today. KP is playing some very good basketball right now. He’s playing well and he’s happy with this team. We’ll deal with all that stuff later. But no comment in terms of what was said because I really don’t know.”

Perry has a more pressing matter and that’s clearing a roster spot by this weekend to make room for Joakim Noah, who comes off the NBA’s suspended list on Monday.

The Knicks could waive a player on an expiring contract, trade someone for a draft pick or do a two-for-one swap. ESPN reported the Knicks are gauging interest in Mindaugas Kuzminskas, who had been inactive the first nine games of the season. He was activated for Wednesday’s game against the Magic with Porzingis out with a sprained ankle and sore elbow.

“We know that is looming,” Perry said. “We’ve been working through the process for a few weeks. By Sunday at 5 p.m., there’ll be a resolution one way or another. Whether it’s a trade or waive an individual.”

The Knicks obviously would rather make a trade and get an asset than waive a player. With Jarrett Jack playing well as the starting point guard, it’s possible Ramon Sessions could be waived if they don’t find a deal. Jack’s deal is non-guaranteed, but he’s helped spark the Knicks’ improved play.

“Whatever the best basketball deal that we can find we will do, so if that is a trade then so be it,” Perry said. “If it’s not a trade and we have to waive somebody then we’ll make that decision at that time and move forward from there.”