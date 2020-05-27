While the current season remains in limbo, the Knicks moved Wednesday to make official the additions to their front office, announcing three hires and the retention of Scott Perry.

Perry remains in place as general manager with team president Leon Rose structuring a one-year deal for Perry to stay on. The team also announced the additions of Brock Aller, Walt Perrin and Frank Zanin.

All three of the newcomers have already been working as the Knicks prepare for an offseason makeover of the long-struggling roster. Aller, who came from the Cleveland Cavaliers where he served in many roles, most recently as the senior director of basketball operations, was named vice president of basketball and strategic planning. Perrin, after 19 years with the Utah Jazz, will be assistant general manager of college scouting. Zanin, the former assistant GM for the Nets who recently worked with the Oklahoma City Thunder as a pro scout, will be the assistant GM of pro scouting.

Jazz executive vice president Dennis Lindsey said in a statement: “Walt Perrin has been a tremendous asset to the Jazz organization over the past 19 seasons. His work overseeing player personnel, including his enormous impact on our draft acquisitions, has been an invaluable part of our franchise’s success and he will be missed. We wish Walt all the best in his new role with the New York Knicks.”

Perry, who the team had an option for a fourth season on his contract, signed an extension.

“We have assembled a diverse front office comprised of highly regarded and experienced basketball executives who have influenced some of the most successful players and organizations in the league,” Rose said in a statement. “These additions will complement the structure we already have in place and assist us in acquiring talent and developing strategies to build a team our fans can be proud of.”