Knicks waive Sessions; expect to promote Burke, source says

The Knicks waived Ramon Sessions Saturday, opening up a roster spot to sign G-League guard Trey Burke.

The Burke signing will become official Sunday before the Knicks play the Pelicans at Madison Square Garden, according to a league source.

The Knicks signed Sessions to a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal over the summer, expecting that he would be their starting point guard.

But he and the Knicks got off to a slow start. The offense stalled during an 0-3 start for the Knicks.

Jarrett Jack replaced Sessions in the starting lineup in the fourth game, and hasn’t relinquished the spot. Jack’s contract became guaranteed last week. Sessions ended up playing in just 13 games, averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 assists. Sessions was inactive Friday night in Minnesota.

“We thank Ramon for being a consummate professional and providing this team with veteran leadership,” Knicks GM Scott Perry said in a statement. “He is incredibly well respected throughout the organization and we wish him the best moving forward.”

Burke, 25, played for the Knicks’ G-League team in Westchester. They’re signing him because they want to add a guard who can get into the paint, which is something the Knicks lack.

The former Lottery pick, who was taken ninth in 2013 out of Michigan, spent four seasons in the NBA with Utah and Washington. But his numbers and playing time continually dipped after an impressive rookie season with Utah, during which he averaged 12.8 points and 5.7 assists. Since then, Burke has averaged 9.8 points and 2.9 assists.

Burke was unsigned until the Knicks inked him in training camp. He was waived and then signed with the Knicks G-League team. He’s averaged 26.6 points and 5.4 assists in 26 games with Westchester.

At Michigan, Burke played with Tim Hardaway Jr., who earlier in the week said it would be good to reunite with him.

“It’d be great if he does get called up,” Hardaway said. “We play off one another very, very well. I would definitely be happy with him. It would be like the old times: just him bringing the ball up the court and me running the wing, just doing our thing. It won’t take that long for us to mesh. That’s a positive.”

It’s unclear how the Knicks will use Burke at this point. Jack is expected to remain the starting point, and they’re still developing rookie Frank Ntilikina. But Ntilikina could be someone Jeff Hornacek turns to for a different look or to change the pace of the game.