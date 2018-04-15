The Knicks are setting up interviews with candidates for their coaching vacancy.

Mark Jackson, David Fizdale, Jerry Stackhouse and David Blatt will meet with Knicks president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry, according to ESPN.

Jackson, Fizdale and Stackhouse will interview this week. Blatt, who coached in Turkey this year, is expected to meet with Knicks officials this week also.

A league source also confirmed that the Knicks requested and received permission to talk to Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson. The former Knicks coach and the last one to lead them to the playoffs is an assistant under Doc Rivers.

ESPN first reported the Woodson interest.

Knicks officials said they are looking for a coach that stresses defense, holds players accountable and can relate to today’s players.

The four men the Knicks are set to interview have long been rumored as the candidates for the job if the Knicks fired Jeff Hornacek. He was fired Thursday morning after two years as their coach.

Jackson is from Brooklyn and played for the Knicks. Currently, an ABC analyst, Jackson coached the Warriors for three years and guided them to the playoffs twice.

Fizdale was fired earlier this season by the Memphis Grizzlies after coaching them to the playoffs last season. Before then, he worked on Erik Spoelstra’s staff in Miami when the Heat reached four straight NBA Finals and won two championships.

Jerry Stackhouse, a former player who was with the Pistons when Perry was an executive with Detroit, has become a hot coaching prospect. He’s coached Toronto’s G League year the past two years and led them to the championship round both years.

Blatt, a successful European coach, spent a year and half in the NBA with the Cavaliers. They reached the NBA Finals in his first season but he was fired midway through his second. Blatt was college teammates with Mills and Craig Robinson, the Knicks VP of player development.

Under Woodson, the Knicks won 54 games during the 2012-13 season and captured the Atlantic Division title. Woodson also served as an assistant coach in Detroit when Perry worked in their front office.

The Knicks also have also had contact with former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy. Other potential candidates for the position include Jay Wright, Monty Williams and Jason Kidd. Rivers also has been linked to the Knicks. But he’s under contract with the Clippers for another year.