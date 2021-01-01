Knicks stress defense and effort to overcome shooting woes

Since training camp began Tom Thibodeau has preached to the Knicks that if they play the right way — defending and playing hard — the Knicks can overcome nights when the shots aren’t falling.

But even in his most fevered dreams Thibodeau likely never pictured a night like the final hours of 2020 when the Knicks shot at a historically-bad rate — the starters combining to miss all 23 three-point attempts in Thursday night's loss to the Raptors. The problem for Thibodeau and the Knicks might be that the reality is the team is closer to that historic low than it is to the league-leading rate they shot in the first four games.

So the question for Thibodeau and the Knicks might be: can they defend and hustle their way to overcome the shooting woes?

"You always think you can do better," Thibodeau said after Thursday’s loss. "They didn’t shoot a great percentage. You hold a team like that to 100 points, you should have a shot to win it. If we would have made some of our threes, we probably would have had a good chance to win it.

"Our defense is something that we have to continue to work on. Containment on the ball, ball pressure. We’re not perfect. I think if we put forth the effort, we fly around, put pressure on the ball and our weakside is aware, we can cover up from mistakes."

It didn’t help that the Knicks were missing Frank Ntilikina, their best perimeter defender, on this night. But Thibodeau still has decisions to make whether to focus on offense or defense right now with some of the team’s offensive weapons returning. Austin Rivers made his debut with the team in the loss. Ntilikina, Immanuel Quickley and Alec Burks could be back by the time the Knicks take the court again in Indiana Saturday.

Even on a night that they shot 3-for-36 from three-point range as a team, they were still in a back and forth game until the fourth quarter. What the Knicks can’t do is play less than at full effort — as Thibodeau said, flying around the court defensively. When the shots didn’t fall and the Raptors lead began to stretch Thursday, shoulders slumped and suddenly wide open paths to the basket appeared.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We’re one of these teams, there’s not an off night when you play the Knicks," Rivers said before the loss. "That’s the mindset we’re trying to establish here. I know makes and misses can waver, but your effort can’t. That’s kind of what Thibs has instilled in this team."

"I think it’s the whole ambience of everything Thibs has come with. ... I think there’s been a new life and a new energy here with the team, and it’s really early, so we’ve got a lot of work to do. But wins, losses, makes, misses, that’s part of the game. But our effort and the way we play and approach the game and not making it easy on our opponents is something we try to instill here, and Thibs, obviously being the head of that, has done that. I think it’s been a difference because that’s what he demands. There’s no other option. You don’t play hard, you don’t play. That’s just what it is with him."

NOTES & QUOTES: The Knicks remained in Tampa overnight on New Year’s Eve and after a film session flew to Indiana Friday afternoon. Dennis Smith Jr. joined the team in Tampa, but is expected to be out longer with a quadriceps contusion.