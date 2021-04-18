TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks outlast Pelicans in overtime for sixth win in a row

Knicks guard Derrick Rose drives to the basket

Knicks guard Derrick Rose drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA game against the Pelicans on Sunday. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
The Knicks extended their winning streak to six games Sunday with a 122-112 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden.

Derrick Rose, who finished the game with 23 points and five assists, took over at the end of regulation to push the Knicks to the win. With his team trailing by six points with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter, Rose hit a three-pointer, found a wide-open Reggie Bullock for the game-tying three and then blocked what would have been a game-winning 17-footer by Eric Bledsoe at the buzzer.

Rose then scored the first bucket in overtime and the Knicks went on to outscore the Pelicans 19-9 in the overtime period.

The Knicks (31-27) are riding their longest winning streak since they went on an eight-game run in March 2014.

 

Julius Randle, going up against Zion Williamson, had yet another huge game for the Knicks. Randle finished with 33 points, 10 assists and five steals. It was his fourth 30-point game in a row. RJ Barrett scored 18 and Bullock added 15 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Williamson led all scorers with 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Newsday sports writer Barbara Barker is photographed in

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

