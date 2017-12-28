Knicks lose to Spurs, fall to 2-12 on road

SAN ANTONIO — Kristaps Porzingis never got into an offensive rhythm, and he had his share of difficulties on the other end guarding LaMarcus Aldridge.

The Spurs big man dominated the power forward matchup and sent a frustrated Porzingis to the bench with 2:30 left. Porzingis fouled out in yet another road defeat for the Knicks.

They fell to 2-12 on the road and lost their fourth straight overall Thursday night, losing to the Spurs, 119-107, at the AT&T Center. Porzingis, who shot 6-for-16, finished with 18 points and six blocked shots.

The Spurs (25-11) basically controlled the game from the beginning. They led by 11 in the first, 13 in the third and 17 in the fourth. The Knicks held only one lead — a one-point advantage that lasted just 20 seconds.

The Knicks (17-18) made runs to stay within striking distance and got within 109-100 with 3:30 left, but they allowed a three-pointer by Patty Mills on the next possession.

The Knicks, who lost to the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday night, will close out this three-game trip Saturday in New Orleans.

Michael Beasley led the Knicks with 23 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Courtney Lee scored 18 points and rookie Frank Ntilikina had nine points and a career-high 11 assists.

Aldridge finished with 25 points. Pau Gasol added 17 points and 11 rebounds, Kyle Anderson had 16 points and North Babylon’s Danny Green scored 15, all on three-pointers.

The Knicks caught somewhat of a break Thursday as the Spurs sat All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard with what the team called “return from injury management.” They’re not allowed to say “rest” anymore.

Leonard has appeared in only five games this season because of a quadriceps injury, but the Spurs improved to 23-8 without him.

The Knicks were down 86-79 to start the fourth quarter, but the Spurs scored on their first seven possessions of the quarter and quickly extended their lead to 17 points. Aldridge scored six and Green hit a three-pointer in a 15-5 run that gave San Antonio a 101-84 lead with 8:40 left.

After the Knicks’ fourth-quarter meltdown in Chicago on Wednesday night, Jeff Hornacek challenged the Knicks to be tougher. Their road woes have been well documented, but Hornacek is far more concerned with how physically the Knicks are playing than where they are physically playing.

“Enes comes out of every game with a bloody face,” Hornacek said. “He’s getting hit, and I don’t think they’re calling it. We got to be more physical and hit guys. That’s all across the board we need to do that.”

The Knicks weren’t assertive or aggressive at the outset Thursday night, though. The Spurs got whatever and wherever they wanted in taking an 8-0 lead that they extended to 26-15. Parker was the catalyst with 10 points and a steal.

Some of the Knicks’ starters, including Porzingis, looked a little sluggish, so Hornacek went to his bench for a spark, and the reserves came through. Beasley, Ntilikina and Doug McDermott were part of a group that brought the Knicks back.

Beasley was very active and had nine points, six rebounds and three assists in 16 first-half minutes. McDermott also had nine points and Ntilikina had four points and five assists in the half.

The Knicks tied the score at 49 on Porzingis’ three-pointer with 2:16 left in the second quarter. He shot just 3-for-10 but blocked four shots in the first half.

The Knicks took their first lead, 55-54, on Courtney Lee’s jumper, but the Spurs answered with a 16-6 run and went ahead 70-61 on Green’s third three-pointer in that burst.

During one San Antonio possession, Aldridge missed inside. There were two Knicks near him, but Aldridge chased down the offensive rebound and fed Green for a three-pointer, much to Hornacek’s disgust.

The Knicks got it within 72-69, but the Spurs had another answer. A 12-2 run capped by Pau Gasol’s three-pointer with 2:05 left in the quarter gave the Spurs an 84-71 lead.