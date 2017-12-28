TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks vs. Spurs

The Knicks fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 119-107, on Thursday at the AT&T Center.

Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

New York Knicks' Michael Beasley (8) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

New York Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn (9) drives against San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio.

Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

New York Knicks' Frank Ntilikina (11) dunks as Knicks forward Michael Beasley looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio.

Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

New York Knicks' Michael Beasley, left, looks to pass around San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio.

Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

The Knicks' Enes Kanter falls after losing the ball to the Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge during a game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio.

Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) attempts to shoot against New York Knicks' Doug McDermott (20) and Michael Beasley during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio.

Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks to referee Pat Fraher during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio.

Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili (20) passes the ball as he drives the lane against New York Knicks' Frank Ntilikina during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio.

Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

New York Knicks' Michael Beasley, right, and San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge chase the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio.

Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

San Antonio Spurs forward Kyle Anderson (1) is fouled by New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio.

Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis, left, tangles with San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio.

Photo Credit: AP/Darren Abate

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) drives around New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio.

