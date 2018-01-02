TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 18° Good Evening
Few Clouds 18° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks vs. Spurs

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at Madison Square Garden.

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against Pau Gasol of the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Courtney Lee #5 of the New York Knicks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Courtney Lee of the New York Knicks reacts after a basket in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs with teammate Michael Beasley at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks runs up court during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop during the first half between Kawhi Leonard #2 and LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs puts up a shot late in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Jarrett Jack #55 of the New York Knicks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jarrett Jack of the New York Knicks takes a shot in the first half against Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Doug McDermott #20 of the New York Knicks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Doug McDermott of the New York Knicks tries to keep control of the ball during the first half against Manu Ginobili of the San Antonio Spursat Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks controls the ball during the first half against LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks dunks the ball in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Frank Ntilikina of the Knicks and Tony Parker Ntilikina continues to show growth
Twitter photo of Maggie Gray, Chris Carlin, and New trio officially takes over Francesa’s WFAN fast lane
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks looks on late Spurs beat Knicks on both ends of court
Jahlil Okafor of the Nets looks on from Okafor excited to get on court Wednesday for Nets
Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks Baker out waiting for mask to protect face injury
Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said the franchise Jets GM Maccagnan plans to be active in free agency